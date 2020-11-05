Companies fined after workers burned cleaning M. bovis farm in Southland

Workers were burnt by chemicals and two companies have been fined in the Invercargill District Court.

Two companies have been fined more than $100,000 between them after workers were burned by chemicals while cleaning a mycoplasma bovis infected farm in Southland.

Seven workers had minor or superficial burns and five were taken to Southland Hospital but were not admitted.

A woman had superficial first degree burns to her forearms which became infected and two men had minor burns to their faces, one of whom did not seek medical treatment.

Others had minor burns to their arms.

AsureQuality​ and OneStaff (Queenstown/Invercargill) admitted its parts in an incident at a Southland farm in 2018 when seven workers were burned from a chemical when they should have been provided chemically impregnable gloves, work shoes, an apron or overalls and a face shield or respirator.

WorkSafe laid the charges, after it found OneStaff did not ensure its workers had adequate training, information or personal protective equipment for the work.

WorkSafe also found AsureQuality did not have an adequately safe system of work for the cleaning and disinfecting work.

In the Invercargill District Court on Thursday, Judge Russell Walker fined AsureQuality $66,000 after the company had previously pleaded guilty to two breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act, laid by WorkSafe.

OneStaff, a labour hire company, was fined $38,500 for failing to ensure the health and safety of its workers.

The Ministry of Primary Industries is also facing charges in relation to the incident but has pleaded not guilty, and will reappear on November 24.

M. bovis is a bacterium that causes an untreatable disease in beef and dairy cattle.

AsureQuality’s lawyer Tim Clarke said in this instance, AsureQuality “could have done more and should have done more.”

MPI engaged AsureQuality to oversee the cleaning and disinfecting for the outbreak nationally.

AsureQuality contracted Industrial Scrub & Sweep to conduct cleaning and disinfecting work.

The court summary of facts says “there was inadequate communication between the AsureQuality, MPI and Industrial Scrub & Sweep about how the health and safety aspects of the cleaning and disinfecting work would be managed.”

Labour-hire company OneStaff provided temporary workers as more workers were needed in the outbreak response.

On April 26, 2018, OneStaff workers started work at Southern Centre Dairies in Limehills, Southland, the summary says.

On May 17, 2018, Industrial Scrub & Sweep introduced the chemical XClean Doo Away to clean one of the sheds.

It was not listed in AsureQuality’s safety plan or cleaning and disinfection plan for use at Invercargill but in April 2017 MPI had approved it as a cleaning product for use at Ashburton to deal with M. bovis response.

OneStaff were not advised of the change in chemical or cleaning processes.

Judge Walker also convicted and discharged the AsureQuality for failing to consult, co-operate, and co-ordinate activities with MPI, OneStaff and Industrial Scrub & Sweep.

AsureQuality and OneStaff were also ordered to pay WorkSafe prosecution costs and split the cost of $1000 emotional harm payments to five of the victims.