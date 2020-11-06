Christchurch woman brutally murdered after man left alone during psychotic breakdown

Bella Te Pania, pictured in 2015, was found critically injured on a Christchurch road on December 31.

Kaine van Hemert was in the throes of a major psychotic episode when he stabbed a Christchurch woman 19 times in the face and chest.

The day before 34-year-old Bella Te Pania was brutally murdered, a mental health team determined Van Hemert had to be committed to a mental health facility the following day. They sedated him and left him in the care of a family member.

Van Hemert, 42, look defeated as he pleaded guilty to Te Pania’s murder in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday. Justice Cameron Mander called for a pre-sentence report and victim impact statements to be prepared.

Te Pania, 34, was found critically injured on Orchard Rd in Christchurch about 6.50am on December 31, 2019. Her injuries were brutal and extensive.

She had 12 stab wounds to her face, seven stab wounds to her chest and deep cut wounds to her throat. There was a serious slash wound to her left thigh, deep enough that it penetrated into the muscle. Numerous cuts on her hands and left forearm were described as defensive wounds.

There were also multiple blunt force injuries to her head, thought to have been caused by a large blood-covered rock that was found in Van Hemert’s vehicle.

A summary of facts read out in court detailed how Van Hemert’s poor mental health – and a failed mental health response – led to the death of an innocent woman.

When Van Hemert learned over the 2019 Christmas period that his ex-partner had entered a new relationship, it set him off on a downward mental health spiral.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Police at an Air New Zealand facility on Orchard Rd, Christchurch where Bella Te Pania was found critically injured on December 31, 2020.

His behaviour became increasingly bizarre and friends and colleagues described him as “unhinged”.

On December 30 mental health assessors were called to Van Hemert’s home. By that time he had been in the shower for hours, swearing, ranting and banging his head against the wall. He was talking incoherently to himself as if responding to voices.

A doctor found there were reasonable grounds to believe Van Hemert was mentally disordered and acutely psychotic, and had to be assessed by mental health services.

The doctor gave Van Hemert medication to settle him down and a family member put him to bed later that afternoon.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Janice Bullman worked on the streets for more than 20 years and shared a friendship with Bella Te Pania who was murdered on December 31, 2019. (Video first published in January 2020)

The decision was made that Van Hemert would remain at his home and voluntarily report to a mental health facility the following day.

Later that night Van Hemert woke up, still seriously mentally unwell. He armed himself with weapons, fixed stolen number plates over the number plates on his car, and drove into the city.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Bella Te Pania's car remained parked on Manchester St for a short while after she died before it was removed.

Van Hemert picked up Te Pania in Manchester St where she was working as a sex worker. They drove to a location in Burnside where they had a discussion about payment and the services she offered.

Van Hemert claimed Te Pania attempted to strike him with a weapon and he “freaked out”, pulled out a large knife and retaliated. He said they both “saw red”.

He later admitted to police he had stabbed her multiple times.

“I sliced and diced her,” he said.

Van Hemert was tracked on CCTV footage driving erratically through the wider Christchurch area. About 6.45am he drove into the secure Air New Zealand engineering site on Orchard Rd, where staff called the police. Te Pania was found in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

Two knives, a rock and a sledgehammer were also found in the car.

Van Hemert has been remanded to December 4 to be sentenced.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokesman said they were unable to comment while the matter was before the courts.