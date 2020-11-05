Police looking for person with a gun after sighting outside a Christchurch house

Police are following up reports of a person wielding a gun outside a Christchurch home.

Christchurch police are following up a report of a person wielding a gun spotted outside a house.

A spokeswoman said officers were called to Hills Road in Edgeware around 8.15pm on Thursday.

She said police received a second-hand report from somebody known to the resident, claiming they had seen a person armed with a firearm outside the house.

They reported the armed person was behaving aggressively.

Police are still on the scene, but have not been able to locate anyone so far.