Home detention and suppression for blackmailer after campaign over relationship breakup

Wellington District Court Judge Bruce Davidson said the blackmailer’s campaign was nasty.

A Wellington man began a campaign of blackmail, including filing civil court proceedings, after the breakup of a relationship.

The two men had met on an Internet dating site and began a relationship that ended with the victim feeling like he had sold his soul.

His former partner was in court on charges of blackmail and harmful digital communication.

He had pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Wellington District Court judge Bruce Davidson on Friday to six months of home detention and ordered him to pay $3000 in emotional reparation.

READ MORE:

* Teenage girl groomed for sex with alcohol and money

* Judge fines man $750 for sending out photos of private diary entries

* Wellington bus groper gets community detention



At an earlier hearing the victim had read his statement to the court saying he was now 36 and had never had a normal life.

He grew up in a cult but had left, leaving behind his family and everything he knew. He had been struggling with his sexuality

“On top of that I was incredibly naive and trusting.”

He said the man exploited all of it, and he fell into it. ”I sold my soul to him.”

The man came across as his rescuer but it was orchestrated to ensnare him.

When he finally broke off the relationship he was met with more intimidation and threats to expose everything he knew about the victim including how their relationship started.

When the victim moved to get away from him, the man contacted his colleagues

“I was insecure about my new career, and he seemed bent on ruining it for me.

“I have had snippets of happy but most of it was overclouded by sadness, embarrassment, and the stress of his actions.”

Judge Davidson said the victim had come from a closed religious community and was vulnerable when the two men met. Initially there was some payment for sex but it had shifted to gifts and financial aid.

He said that continued until the victim broke it off, leading the man to launch a campaign of blackmail and posting things online including threatening to disclose the nature of the relationship.

The judge said there was electronic messaging, voice mail, correspondence, legal proceedings and harmful Facebook posts, all of it designed to rekindle the relationship.

Davidson said the threats of disclosure were nasty and worrying.

The man had felt a deep sense of betrayal over the breakup and began his campaign against the victim.

The judge said the man had no other convictions and was otherwise successful.

He suppressed the man’s name, saying he believed there was a real risk of self-harm and that publishing the man’s name could also identify the victim.

The defendant’s lawyer, Val Nisbet, confirmed that his client had now stopped all legal proceedings against the victim.

He was remorseful and acknowledged he had got carried away with what he saw as betrayal, Nisbet said.