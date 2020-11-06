Sex offending Marlborough Boys’ College teacher Jaimee Cooney granted parole
A teacher jailed for sexual relationships with two young students will be out of prison after 10 months behind bars.
Former Marlborough Boys’ College teacher and wellbeing co-ordinator Jaimee Marie Cooney, 38, last year pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with minors, two students aged under 16, and two counts of sending indecent material in 2017 and 2018.
She targeted several other boys in her 12 years at the school, but they were older than the age of consent.
Cooney was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years imprisonment and became eligible for parole on October 17.
Cooney appeared before the Parole Board on Friday. She was approved for release later this month with yet-to-be-revealed conditions.
At an earlier parole hearing on October 7, Cooney's lawyer Miriam Radich said Cooney had been a model prisoner.
She was described as a low-risk offender. Her sentence would end on June 16, 2022.
Radich argued Cooney met the statutory test for release, given her good behaviour and the support shown by her family. A support person was at the hearing.
Cooney had started working towards rehabilitation while in jail, but the sex offender treatment she required was not available to her in prison. Cooney knew she needed more treatment, Radich said.
The Parole Board asked for a psychological risk assessment to help them decide on parole, but the report had not been finished by the October hearing.
The Parole Board agreed to delay that hearing until the psychological report was ready.
The report from Friday's hearing will likely be released next week.
Radich has been approached for comment.
A parent whose son was in the same year at the college as the boys Cooney targeted said he was “pretty upset” to hear she would spend so little time in jail. She still posed a “huge risk”, even with strict parole conditions.
“If she’s coming back to Blenheim, I think that’s absolutely appalling, that the families affected could bump into her so soon.
“When she was on bail, she was going to sports events where the boys were, so she has shown an absolute disregard for the families, basically thumbed her nose to everybody without any thought or care for the boys she has molested.”
The offending had a huge effect on the school community, he said.
He was worried about the mental health of the boys involved.
“The victims deserve to have time to forget about what happened. They are just starting out in their lives, and we know the trauma this sort of thing causes.
“You can’t tell me these boys won't carry it with them, the rest of their lives.”
