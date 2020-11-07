Alleged robbers fled on motorbike after robbery near cemetery

The Friday night robbery happened near the Tāneatua Cemetery, police were told.

Robbers allegedly tried to assault a person before stealing from them near a Bay of Plenty cemetery.

Police were told about a robbery in Tāneatua around 10.45pm on Friday, a spokeswoman said.

“Two people allegedly approached and attempted to assault the victim before taking their belongings. The offenders then fled on a motorbike."

The robbery happened near the Tāneatua Cemetery, which is on SH2 or McKenzie St, on the outskirts of the town.

Tāneatua is about 11 minutes’ drive southeast of Whakatāne.

Police are making enquiries about what happened, the spokeswoman said.