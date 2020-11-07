Four in court after man critically injured in alleged Christchurch stabbing

Officers were called to a Hei Hei Rd address on Friday November 6 after a report of an assault.

Four people appeared at the Christchurch District Court on Saturday in connection with an incident in which a man was allegedly stabbed and left critically injured.

Hei-Hoa Carl Pirini, 44, Tui Frances McCullum, 40, Sharoen Rapana Pakaru, 23 and Krytiana McMullum, 19, were jointly charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding David Reed on Friday November 6.

The four were remanded in custody and ordered to reappear before the court on Monday, November 9.