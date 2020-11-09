Man charged after child injured in Hutt Valley assault on Sunday

Police have confirmed a child was injured in an assault in Hutt Valley on Sunday afternoon.

A man is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court after a child was injured during an assault on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed a 49-year-old man was taken into custody yesterday after a reported assault on Randwick Rd, Morea, around 3.20pm.

The man is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on Monday morning, charged with intentional damage, common assault and wounding with intent.

A spokesperson for Wellington Free Ambulance said they were notified about the incident, but were stood down and did not attend the scene.