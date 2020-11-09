Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in North Canterbury

Police were called to a North Canterbury property on Sunday. (File photo)

A man has died after what appears to be an accidental shooting in North Canterbury.

Police were called to a property in Motunau in the Hurunui district on Sunday.

Stuff understands the man accidentally shot himself and that police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

“Police were notified of a sudden death at a property in Motunau on Sunday afternoon,” a spokeswoman said. “The circumstances are being investigated.”