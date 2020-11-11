New evidence against Civic Creche sex offender Peter Ellis

Peter Ellis in 2003. He fought to clear his name for decades, until he died last year.

A new complainant has come forward to make allegations against deceased creche worker Peter Ellis.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court was told the complainant approached police in February last year but no further inquiries were made until September, when the Crown first heard about the new complaint.

She swore her evidence only in the past few days and her sister provided corroborating evidence.

John Billington QC, for the Crown, applied for an adjournment so the woman’s claims could be checked for veracity.

Rob Harrison, for Ellis, opposed the adjournment saying the police had had plenty of time to make inquiries and the new complaint had little to do with the appeal before the court. He said he had real concerns about the reliability and credibility of the new claim.

Ellis, 61, died at a hospice in September 2019 of advanced bladder cancer. He had been fighting to clear his name some 26 years after he was convicted of sex offences against seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche in 1993.

The Supreme Court is hearing an appeal against the convictions, despite Ellis’ death.

The court heard that the complainant said she first made a complaint to police about Ellis in either 1993 or 1994. It referred to an incident in 1982.* The police have no record of the complaint and Ellis did not start at the creche until 1986.

The woman said she made another complaint in 2007 and was in counselling at the time. The counsellor had refused to continue therapy until a complaint to the police was made.

The court granted the adjournment, saying Billington should report back by November 27.

Billington said the new evidence could be introduced to the appeal as propensity evidence, although its veracity and truth would have to be established first.

The evidence went to the accuracy of memory on which expert opinions had changed over the last 25 years. He accepted more should have been done to check the complainant’s evidence.

“This is a brand new issue in the case. If we are short we need the time to address the issues.”

He said the court would have to develop some formula to address convictions based on expert evidence that changed and laws that had changed.

The complainant’s name and that of her sister and boyfriend are suppressed.

In 1993, a jury found Ellis guilty of 16 charges and acquitted him on nine. The guilty verdicts related to seven of the 13 child complainants who gave evidence. On appeal, three of the guilty verdicts were vacated after one complainant child recanted.

* An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the first complaint being laid with police in 1982. Stuff apologises for this error.