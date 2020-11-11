New evidence against sex offender Peter Ellis questioned

Peter Ellis in 2003. He fought to clear his name for decades, until he died last year.

Allegations Peter Ellis abused a girl before the high-profile Civic Creche offences he was jailed for lack reliability and credibility, his lawyer says.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court was told a woman approached police in February last year to make allegations about Ellis sexually abusing her in 1982 at her home.

The Crown first heard about the new complaint in September last year. The woman’s name is suppressed as is the name of her sister, who has given a corroborating statement.

The new complainant swore an affidavit this week.

Ellis, 61, died at a hospice in September 2019 of bladder cancer. He had been fighting to clear his name since 1993 when he was convicted of sex offences against seven children at the Christchurch Civic Creche. The Supreme Court has decided to hear an appeal against the convictions, despite Ellis’ death.

John Billington QC, for the Crown, applied for an adjournment so the woman’s claims could be checked for veracity, conceding it should have been done earlier. The court granted the adjournment, indicating it expected a progress report by November 27.

Rob Harrison, for Ellis, opposed the adjournment, saying the police had plenty of time to make inquiries and the new complaint had little to do with the appeal before the court.

He said he had real concerns about the reliability and credibility of the new claim.

The court on Wednesday heard the complainant claimed she first made a complaint to police about Ellis in either 1993 or 1994. It referred to an incident in 1982.* The police have no record of the initial complaint, although did have a note about a complaint made by the woman in 2007.

The woman was in counselling at the time she complained in 2007 and the counsellor had refused to continue therapy until she made a complaint to the police.

Harrison said the new evidence should be capable of corroboration.

“I cannot believe a complainant could walk into a police station in '92 or ‘93 and complain about Peter Ellis abusing me and something not happening.”

Ellis’s name was prominent in the media and yet no-one connected to the Christchurch kindergarten mentioned in the new evidence approached police at the time.

In 2007, the woman had claimed her abuser worked at the Civic Creche at the time of the offending but Ellis had not started work at the creche until 1986.

Billington said the new evidence could be introduced to the appeal as propensity evidence, although its veracity and truth would have to be established first.

The evidence went to the accuracy of memory on which expert opinions had changed over the last 25 years. He accepted more should have been done to check the complainant’s evidence.

“Here we have on one view of the matter evidence from a victim of the same offender but unrelated ... to the creche but with striking similarities.”

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Peter Ellis, pictured in July 2019, weeks before his death.

He said the court would have to develop some formula to address convictions based on expert evidence that changed and laws that had changed.

The court granted the adjournment, saying Billington should report back by November 27.

In 1993, a jury found Ellis guilty of 16 charges and acquitted him on nine. The guilty verdicts related to seven of the 13 child complainants who gave evidence. On appeal, three of the guilty verdicts were vacated after one complainant child recanted.

* An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the first complaint being laid with police in 1982. Stuff apologises for this error.