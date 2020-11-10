Failed suicide pact led to 81-year-old's attempted murder charge, says lawyer

An 81-year-old is accused of trying to murder his wife in the Waikato on October 12, 2020.

An 81-year-old man has been charged with trying to murder his wife, but his lawyer says it was part of a suicide pact.

The Waikato man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in Hamilton High Court on Tuesday morning.

"It's a very sad case," said Justice Timothy Brewer, who oversaw the case through an audiovisual link.

"We just need to deal with it as expeditiously as we can."

Court documents show the man allegedly tried to murder his wife on October 12, in a Waikato town, and has not yet entered a plea.

It was a suicide pact, defence counsel Roger Laybourn said, while arguing that the man's name should not be published.

"It was an agreement by [the man] and his wife," he said.

"That may not be accepted by the Crown at this point, but it's certainly the position that will be taken by the defence. As a result of the failed attempt to jointly commit suicide, [the man] faces these charges."

The welfare of both the man and his wife would suffer if his name were published, Laybourn said.

After the man's arrest, police took him to hospital and he was admitted for assessment, spending a week in a ward which deals with elderly people and those who may have psychiatric issues.

Laybourn was trying to get a report from the hospital but said getting the right specialist "just can't be done quickly, I'm afraid".

The man's wife is a Crown witness, Laybourn said.

His client was concerned that publishing his name would also identify her, putting her in a vulnerable position.

Name suppression wouldn't normally be continued, unless publication would cause extreme hardship to either the man or his wife, Justice Brewer said.

"In your case, there's the issue of attempted suicide and possibly the attempted suicide of your wife,” he told the man.

“Your attempt to end your life is accepted, and I don't want to do anything that makes the position more difficult for you and your wife at this time."

He continued interim name suppression until the man's next appearance in January.

The Crown opposes name suppression, prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton said.

She noted that two weeks had already passed, but didn't oppose giving Laybourn more time to make a submission for it.

Justice Brewer entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the man, who is on bail.

However, he noted that Laybourn wanted more time for his client to consider his pleas, and would also be getting a report on his mental wellbeing and capacity to stand trial.

"That's something that Mr Laybourn can get on and do, but I need to keep the trial process running. So, as the judge, I enter a plea of not guilty to the charge on your behalf. If later you change your plea, then it will be recorded that it was the judge who entered the plea on your behalf, so there will be no detriment to you."

The man's trial date was set for August 2021, and the interim name suppression will continue until his next appearance.

Where to get help

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or (09) 5222 999 within Auckland

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age. Open 24/7.

thelowdown.co.nz – or email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626

Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825