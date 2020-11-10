Man denies indecent assault and kidnapping charges

The man, who cannot be named, has two weeks to use his passport to get his driver licence, and then he must return it to police. (File photo)

A foreign national accused of kidnapping a woman and indecently assaulting five others will be given his passport back so he can get a driver licence.

The man, who cannot be named, has pleaded not guilty to six charges and elected trial by jury at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

Police claim the women were indecently assaulted in Blenheim between January and May this year, with the kidnapping charge dated May 15 and 16.

His lawyer, Philip Watson, said the man was a foreign national and had surrendered his passport to police when he was charged, but he wanted to get a driver licence while living in New Zealand.

Attempts to get one without the original passport had failed, even with certified copies provided by police, Watson said.

Watson suggested his client be banned from international airports during that time, though he was unable to fly home due to coronavirus border restrictions there anyway, Watson said.

Judge Garry Barkle ordered the passport be released and returned in two weeks.

He remanded the man on bail to a case review hearing on December 21, with interim name suppression to continue to that date.