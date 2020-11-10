Canterbury farmer let herd of cows starve as he battled depression

The farmer was fined $8000 and discharged after conviction on Tuesday in the Christchurch District Court.

A Canterbury farmer allowed a herd of rare cattle to become so starved while he suffered a depressive episode that some had to be put down.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) pressed charges after the 30-strong herd was discovered in an emaciated condition on the man’s property in July 2019.

Eight had to be euthanased, and the rest were able to be restored to full health.

The surviving cows have now been sold.

The farmer appeared before Judge Jane Farish in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Granted permanent name suppression, he was convicted of nine charges of breaching the Animal Welfare Act after earlier pleading guilty.

He was also discharged, ordered to pay MPI a fine of $8000 and disqualified from owning cattle for two years.

Denise Piper/Stuff MPI pressed charges after discovering a herd of cows on the farm in emaciated condition. (File photo)

Judge Farish said the evidence indicated he was “incredibly remorseful”.

“Some of these animals suffered, and you see this as a significant failing on your part as a carer.

“You might want to beat yourself up over this ... but there was a good reason.”

The judge said the farmer had an inability, caused by his mental illness, to see that the condition of his animals was deteriorating.

A letter from his psychiatrist submitted to the court as evidence said he was suffering depression and anxiety, combined with catastrophic and suicidal thoughts.

The court heard his mental health had spiralled over the past decade, after the Canterbury earthquakes and a relationship breakdown.

“Rural mental health is a real issue,” Judge Farish said.

“His letter to me said, ‘I wish I had sought help earlier.’ Once you’re in the grips of that depression, it’s really hard to be able to see a way out.”

The judge said she hoped he can overcome his unfortunate situation and move forward in a more positive way.

“[There is] no reason you should not continue doing everything well you’ve been doing in the past.”

In a letter to the court, the farmer expressed his regret.

“Fortunately when MPI stepped in, it was a wake-up call and a shock. I realised I had lost perspective and resolved to get the stock back to full health.

“My family and Rural Mental Health have stood by me and continued to support me.”

The man has come under fire in the past over concerns about the condition of animals, again needing MPI to take action.