Albert Town man appears in court facing drug and firearm charges

An Albert Town man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on drug and firearms charges.

A man facing charges as part of an operation police called “significant disruption to a national supply chain”, has been bailed and told not to associate with gang members.

The 31-year-old man, of Albert Town, appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday charged with selling cannabis and supplying methamphetamine in Wanaka between March 3, 2020, and November 6, 2020, unlawfully possessing two sawn-off shotguns, failing to assist a police search in Queenstown and possessing methamphetamine in Auckland between November 4 and 6, 2020.

Defence lawyer Hugo Young indicated he would apply for name suppression.

The man appeared via audio visual link and was granted bail by Judge Russell Walker.

The matter is expected to be called again in the Queenstown District Court in December.

Conditions of bail include the man not contacting any gang members or associates, and a temporary order was also made, so he cannot contact certain family members.

A curfew was also imposed, and he had to surrender his passport.

On Monday, Central Otago criminal investigation branch detective sergeant Derek Shaw, in a statement, said the arrest was the culmination of a two-month investigation into drugs in the area.

With this operation police had caused significant disruption to a national supply chain that had been responsible for immeasurable harm, Shaw said.

Police investigations are ongoing.