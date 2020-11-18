'This is something we do together', woman accused of child sex exploitation told partner in text message read to court

Laken Maree Rose, 30, is on trial at the High Court in Hamilton on child sex abuse charges.

Warning – content may be disturbing

A woman accused of child sexual exploitation with her then-partner told him "this is something we do together".

Equestrian couple Laken Maree Rose and Andrew Alan Williams were arrested in May 2019 and charged with a raft of child sex abuse charges.

The pair, who lived in Cambridge, are alleged to have offended in Waikato, Palmerston North, Dannevirke and Bay of Plenty from 2014 to 2019.

Williams, 53, pleaded guilty to all charges at the start of a trial at the High Court in Hamilton.

Rose, 30, pleaded guilty to four charges but faces trial on 61 more – her lawyer has argued she was a “reluctant spectator” for most.

The charges against the pair relate to seven alleged victims, aged from 3 to 14 years old, one of whom has not been identified.

Among messages from Rose to Williams, read in court on Wednesday morning, was one that said: “I'm happy for you to get them started apart if we have to but this is something we do together.”

On another occasion, Williams said in a message to Rose that he would do all he could to get her “more nudey shots to have for history”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Laken Rose is on trial at the High Court in Hamilton. Andrew Alan Williams pleaded guilty to all charges at the start of the trial.

Once, the pair argued by text message and Williams got angry about wasting time.

“I want stuff to happen, Andy, especially with really young,” Rose replied.

Their text conversations also included her talking about chasing girls, being wound up from being around them, and saying the point of spending so much time with one was “to get in her pants”.

However, her defence counsel, Philip Morgan QC, highlighted messages where she advised a girl on how to get Williams to leave her alone.

“Just tell Andy you feel really sick,” she said.

“Just say your stomach is upset or something.”

The Crown has previously said a search warrant executed on the Cambridge home of Rose and Williams uncovered “years of sexual exploitation of young people and children by both defendants”.

However, the defence says Rose was a “reluctant spectator” for most of the charges, having been compelled by Williams to film sex acts against her will.

Morgan also argued that two charges involving one complainant related to acts that were consensual.

The four charges Rose pleaded guilty to were of inducing one of the complainants to perform sexual acts.

The trial continues before Justice Matthew Muir.