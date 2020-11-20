The life and death of Lauren Biddle: How a rising polo star ended up dead in a Christchurch spa pool

American woman Lauren Biddle had been in New Zealand for less than two weeks before she died of a drug overdose in Christchurch in 2018. (Video first published in November 2020)

Rising American polo star Lauren Biddle arrived in New Zealand to play polo and work in North Canterbury. Two weeks later she was dead. SAM SHERWOOD and MARINE LOURENS report.

As soon as Lauren Mikaila Biddle began to walk, her parents stuck her on a horse. Showjumping and polo ran in the family, and her parents met through the sport. Like her father, she learned the ropes from a young age.

Other than going to school, Biddle pretty much lived in the barn with the horses. She became the third generation of her family to play polo at a high level, travelling across the United States, Canada, Jamaica and China to play the game. She had aspirations of becoming the world’s greatest female polo player.

“I was very proud of her,” father Tommy Biddle says.

“I got a kick out of seeing her grow up with polo … that was her whole life.”

supplied US polo star Lauren Mikaila Biddle died in Christchurch on October 22, 2018.

In 2018, one of the 22-year-old’s friends, who she met through polo when she visited New Zealand three years earlier, invited her to visit him in Australia then travel to New Zealand together.

Guy Higginson, the son of former All Black Graeme Higginson, arranged for Biddle to work and live at his family home. Thirteen days after she arrived, she was dead – her lifeless body found in a spa pool at the Christchurch home of structural engineer Joseph Douglas McGirr.

McGirr was found not guilty on Friday of supplying MDMA (ecstasy) to Biddle and Higginson, but guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice. He had earlier admitted a charge of cultivating cannabis.

Gathering turns deadly

Biddle, Higginson and friend Sam Chambers went to McGirr’s sea-view home in Clifton, near Sumner, on the evening of October 21, 2018.

They mostly stayed in the spa pool on the second-storey deck, where the alcohol flowed freely. They drank beer, wine, RTDs and rum straight from the bottle, and McGirr, Higginson and Biddle smoked cannabis.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Joseph Douglas McGirr appears in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Chambers left early. Then the details become hazy.

Higginson told the jury McGirr brought out three lines of crushed-up ecstasy on a chopping board. Higginson and Biddle both snorted a line, and he assumed McGirr did the same.

He did not remember much “for a while” after snorting the line, but did recall McGirr offering them another line later, which they both took.

“The next thing I remember is ... my head felt like it was going to explode. It was very, very strange, I had never felt like that in my life.”

He walked away, and returned a bit later to see McGirr sitting in the far corner of the spa.

“He just said: ‘Lauren is dead.’”

Higginson said he pulled her from the spa and started doing CPR, while McGirr just watched. He told McGirr to call an ambulance, but he refused because he did not want police there.

NZ Police The spa pool at Joseph McGirr’s home, where Lauren Biddle was found unresponsive.

Higginson claimed McGirr warned him to drop Biddle’s phone when he went to call 111 himself.

When McGirr got on the stand this week, the jury heard a very different version of events.

Higginson was talking “rubbish” and McGirr denied ever offering him or Biddle drugs. He claimed the pair went into the kitchen, crushed up tablets and snorted them “under no instruction or influence from me”.

He said he was the one who pulled Biddle from the pool, not Higginson, who was “probably 30 seconds away from drowning” himself.

McGirr said while he was doing CPR on Biddle, he saw Higginson unconscious in the pool with his head back and his mouth nearly under the water.

He pulled Higginson from the pool and kept trying to save Biddle, “going between the two of them”.

He claimed Higginson was “completely inebriated, incoherent and uncoordinated” when he eventually came round.

McGirr said he could not take Biddle to hospital because he was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, so he told Higginson to take her.

At the time, McGirr was serving three months' community detention after being convicted of drink-driving while on a zero alcohol licence. He was put on a curfew at his Spinnaker Ln home, and given an alcohol interlock for his car.

He had nine previous convictions for driving offences.

NZ Police Lauren Biddle's bag, and jandals were found in the overgrowth in front of Joseph Douglas McGirr's home.

The attempted cover-up

Higginson put Biddle in the passenger seat of his car, reversed up the steep driveway to the street and called 111. When emergency services arrived, they found him giving CPR to a lifeless Biddle.

Emergency staff took over and spent 45 minutes trying to revive her. She was declared dead at 1.20am.

The cause of her death was later confirmed to be a sudden cardiac arrest caused by a drug overdose. She had about 15 times as much MDMA in her system than normal for recreational use.

After Higginson left with Biddle, McGirr went into a cleaning frenzy. He put the lid back on the spa, threw away bottles and cans, and pulled cannabis plants from pots and threw them into the overgrowth in front of his house.

NZ Police Police found cannabis at Joseph Douglas McGirr's home.

Most importantly, he took Biddle’s clothes and bag into the overgrown section and covered them with leaves.

The Crown said McGirr did that because he knew Biddle was dead and that police would be coming. He wanted to erase any signs she had been there.

McGirr claimed he tidied up the house to make himself feel better, and he partially buried Biddle’s belongings as an act of “spiritual reconciliation”.

“I just felt I needed to do something I suppose, to commemorate her. It was not a conscious thought really,” he told the jury.

He said he prayed as he covered Biddle’s belongings, then "kind of felt like she lifted".

“It was just a peaceful moment really down in the native bush with her stuff.”

supplied Tommy Biddle says his daughter, Lauren, had been excited about visiting New Zealand again.

'She was just loving life’

Polo enthusiast Trudie Appleby says the Lauren she knew was not a drug user.

She met Biddle in 2015 at a polo event in the US and invited her to stay in New Zealand. Biddle stayed for three months, helping with the horses and giving polo training to Appleby’s children.

Appleby said Biddle loved her time in New Zealand and made friends easily.

“She was vibrant. Just this really happy, friendly person.”

She feels sad none of Biddle’s family were able to come to New Zealand, and that she was the only one who attended McGirr’s trial to represent Biddle.

“Lauren mattered.”

Appleby says Biddle was let down by people she trusted.

“She was a 22-year-old girl who had been in New Zealand for about 10 days. Guy was in his 30s. Joe was 36. They didn’t look after her.

“Why wasn’t an ambulance called immediately? Why weren’t they screaming for the neighbours?

“It was wasted seconds, seconds that could maybe have saved her.”

Tony Biddle also believes his daughter was not a drug user.

She was the “mother hen” of her friend group, and was “very persuasive” in convincing people not to do drugs.

SUPPLIED Lauren Biddle had been in New Zealand for less than two weeks when she died.

A week before she left the US, she drove for 22 hours from her work in Denver to see her father in New York for his birthday.

Her car was packed with her belongings and her two dogs, and she stopped only once on the way for a short nap.

She stayed with her father for a couple of days, playing polo and meeting his new horses while discussing her impending trip.

“She was excited. She had been [to New Zealand] before, so she’d made some good relationships there.”

She was well-travelled, and he had no reason to worry about the trip.

“I was more worried about her driving her car across the country to come see me.”

Lauren Biddle kept in close contact with her family, and sent them photos of her with koalas and kangaroos from Australia.

She spoke to her father only a day or two before her death. They discussed a polo game she had played in Australia. She had picked the most difficult horse, but it ended up being named best horse of the match.

“She was having a great time … she was just loving life.”

Supplied A celebration of Lauren Biddle's life was held in her hometown of Florida. About 400 people attended – twice as many as her family had expected.

A couple of days later, Tommy Biddle received a call from the US consulate in New Zealand, who said there had been an accident and his daughter was dead.

He initially thought it was a prank, so called a family friend in New Zealand. They confirmed his “worst nightmare” had come true.

“My world came crashing down. You’re not supposed to outlive your kids.”

He still doesn’t believe he will ever know exactly what happened the night his daughter died.

He has not read any news coverage of McGirr’s trial, but was told by a friend that both Higginson and McGirr had different accounts of what happened.

“I think that everybody’s story is bulls... – I’m never going to get the true story of what happened.”

He has never spoken to McGirr and doesn’t want to. Higginson called him once after his daughter’s death but it wasn’t a good time, so he asked him to call back. Biddle never heard from him again.

SUPPLIED Lauren Biddle's parents first put her on a horse soon after she learned to walk.

The outcome of McGirr’s trial does nothing to ease his pain.

“It’s not going to bring her back ... so, I’d rather have the guy go to jail and rot as long as he could.”

A celebration of Lauren Biddle's life was held at the Wellington National Golf Club in Florida several weeks after her death.

The family had expected up to 200 people would attend, and were amazed when about 400 did.

They handed out headbands in the same colour as the last helmet she wore, and embroidered with her initials. Tommy Biddle wraps the one he kept around his helmet and wears it every time he plays polo.

“She’s with me every game,” he says.

“I miss all the time I had with her, there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about her.

“Certain things bring me to tears [but] there’s a lot of things that make me laugh; I’m like ‘oh s... Lauren would’ve done that’, causing me to laugh. She was a super kid.”