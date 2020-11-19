Father in tragic East Cape crash was facing sex charge

Lance Rangihuna, who died in a crash in October, was facing historical allegations.

The man who died when his car smashed into a tree at a remote East Cape community in October, the start of a family tragedy that would also claim the lives of his partner and two children, was facing a sex charge at the time of his death.

Stuff has learned that Lance Rangihuna was due to appear in the Ruatoria District Court on Thursday on a charge of unlawful sexual connection relating to an alleged historical incident.

The alleged victim is not his partner, Tiny Tibble, or either of his children

Rangihuna died when his vehicle struck a tree near the Karakatuwhero Bridge, on a shingle layby just off State Highway 35, on October 15.

On Monday, Tibble, 43, and her children, Ashton-Lee, 14, and Ana-Roimata, 10, died when their vehicle collided with the same tree.

Te Araroa fire chief Dick Cook said it was one of the worst crashes he’d ever been to.

Tony Wall/Stuff The tree at Te Araroa where four family members have died.

Police said they were not in a position to comment on the criminal charge Rangihuna faced.

Earlier, Tibble’s brother, John Morice, said she and Rangihuna were together about 15 years. He said Tibble and the kids stayed with him for three weeks after Rangihuna died.

They were building a house on the same property for her and the kids.

“She was fine. I had her here for three weeks after Lance died and we planted 3000 kumara. I treated her kids like my kids. They were happy as. We were setting up a pool for the kids,” he said.

SUPPLIED Tiny Tibble and her children, Ashton and Ana, who died in a second crash.

Hamiora Huriwai, Lance Rangihuna’s cousin, said on Tuesday the family was in shock.

It had been a tragic year for Rangihuna, with his father dying earlier in the year as well as the deaths of several other elders in the family, he said.

“We’ve lost a lot of our people ... all the old people.”

Tibble and her children are being farewelled at a tangi at the Hinerupe Marae in Te Araroa and will be buried with Rangihuna at a family urupa.