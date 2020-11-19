Spa pool death: Jury considering fate of man charged over woman's fatal drug overdose

Joseph Douglas McGirr on the first day of his jury trial in the Christchurch District Court.

A jury will reconvene on Friday to consider whether Joseph Douglas McGirr had a part in the overdose death of a 22-year-old American polo player.

McGirr, 39, faces two charges of supplying a class B controlled drug and one of attempting to pervert the course of justice. He pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis at the start of his trial in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Lauren Biddle was found lifeless at the spa pool at McGirr’s home near Sumner in Christchurch on October 22, 2018.

Stuff American woman Lauren Biddle had been in New Zealand for less than two weeks before she died of a drug overdose in Christchurch in 2018.

An autopsy revealed she had 15 times as much MDMA (ecstasy) in her system than the usual recreational dose.

How Biddle came to take ecstasy that night was a point of contention during the trial.

Guy Higginson, a friend of both Biddle and McGirr, said McGirr brought out a breadboard with three 3-centimetre lines of crushed up ecstasy on it. Higginson and Biddle both snorted a line, and McGirr presumably did the same.

Higginson said he did not remember much “for a while” after snorting the line, but remembered McGirr offered them another line a bit later, which they both took.

Supplied A celebration of Lauren Biddle's life was held in her hometown of Florida after she died.

McGirr denied ever supplying the drug to Higginson and Biddle. He told the jury the pair went into the kitchen “uninvited”, crushed up ecstasy tablets themselves and snorted them “out of their own free will”.

When Biddle fell unconscious in the spa pool, she was pulled from the water and CPR was done in an attempt to revive her. Higginson said he told McGirr to call an ambulance, but he refused because he did not want police at his house.

Higginson put Biddle in the passenger seat of his car, reversed up the steep driveway to the street and called 111. She was pronounced dead about 1.20am.

NZ Police A green chopping board with remnants of ecstasy on it was found in Joseph Douglas McGirr's kitchen. The photo was presented as evidence in McGirr's trial in the Christchurch District Court in November 2020.

After Higginson left with Biddle, McGirr took Biddle’s clothes and bag into an overgrown section in front of his house and covered them with leaves.

The Crown said he did that because he knew Biddle was dead and wanted to erase any signs that she had been there.

McGirr denied that, saying it was “not a conscious decision” to bury Biddle’s clothes and he did it in an effort to commemorate her.

After deliberating for most of Thursday, Judge Tom Gilbert excused the jury for the day. They would continue their deliberations on Friday.

McGirr was remanded on continued bail.