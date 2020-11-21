Kylee Guy furious that Havelock North Club is hosting 'the Ewen Macdonald story'

Ewen Macdonald at his trial in the Wellington High Court in 2012.

Scott Guy's widow Kylee says it is “utterly disgusting” that a posh private members’ club in Hawke's Bay could profit from a talk about the man accused, but acquitted, of her husband's murder.

The Havelock North Club is hosting a talk by lawyer Peter Coles entitled ‘Inside Story – Ewen McDonald [sic] Trial for the murder of Scott Guy’ on December 4.

Kylee and the couple’s two sons now live in Hawke’s Bay, and she said she was aghast that anyone would try to benefit commercially from her family’s pain.

“This is not some soap opera – this is our real life. This is no one’s ‘story’ but Scotty’s,” she said. “I’d be interested to know if they would try and sell $100 tickets to hear about another family’s tragedy. Do other poor families get this unwanted and unwavering attention or just mine?,” she said.

“Why does anyone think they have the right to gain personally and commercially by leveraging my family’s grief?” Kylee Guy said. “People write books, produce so-called documentary and now this. I am horrified at the lack of moral compass this decision demonstrates.”

supplied Kylee Guy, right, and her dairy farmer husband Scott, who was murdered in 2010.

The club's Facebook page described the event as “Defense Lawyer, Peter Coles speaking Ewen’s story”.

Coles was part of Macdonald's defence team alongside lead counsel Greg King at the 2012 trial, where Macdonald was accused of killing Scott Guy, his brother-in-law, in Feilding in July 2010. Macdonald was married to Scott Guy’s sister, Anna.

The Crown painted it as a revenge killing over jealousies that had simmered for years on the Guy family farm. Macdonald was acquitted.

Coles’ talk at the Havelock North Club is being held after a $100-a-ticket lunch, which includes drinks and a three-course meal.

The Facebook page advises that the press is not invited.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Peter Coles said he accepted an invitation from the Havelock North Club to make the talk.

The organiser, Neil Hollebone, said Kylee Guy had called him to express her views.

“Obviously she got emotional, and fair enough too. She's lost her husband in a terrible way. But it’s nothing that’s not out there already,” he said.

But, Hollebone said, the club would not be making much money and Coles was not being paid for his talk.

“He's doing it out of interest. I asked him if he'd talk, and he said ‘fine’. That’s how it came about,” he said. “Kylee, yes I can understand where she’s coming from, but it's not as she puts it.

It's very much what I'd call an in-house luncheon.”

Hollebone said he was hoping the club would get 100 attendees at the lunch.

“We may make a profit but it’s not being held to raise a profit. At best, it will make $10 to $20 profit per person,” he said.

Coles, the lawyer, told Stuff he had accepted an invitation to make the talk as a fundraiser. “I assure you I’m not benefiting from it. I’m not being paid anything to speak,” he said.

The case was topical because there had recently been publicity around the tenth anniversary of Scott Guy's death, he said.

“It's a matter which still has a degree of public interest and I would have thought there is nothing in what I anticipate saying that's not already in the public forum,” Coles said.

The shooting of Scott Guy, 31, remains unsolved. Macdonald denied the murder but pleaded guilty to six other charges: two of arson, three of intentional damage and one of theft of animals.

His crimes involved burning down an old house on Scott Guy's property and vandalising the Guys’ new home, as well as crimes on other Manawatū farms that involved killing deer, destroying milk and bashing 19 calves to death with a hammer.

He was sentenced to five years jail. He was released on parole in November 2015.

The Macdonald case featured prominently in a recent documentary on the life of Greg King, Friend Of The Friendless, presented by Massey University law professor Chris Gallavin. King, a criminal lawyer renowned for tackling tough cases, died in November 2012.