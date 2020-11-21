Police presence in Ōtara, Auckland, after third house shot at in under 24 hours

Police maintain a presence near Bland Pl, Ōtara, after houses were shot at and vehicles smashed on Friday.

Armed police have a visible presence in south Auckland’s Ōtara after a third shooting in less than 24 hours.

Police said they were maintaining a heightened police presence after a house was shot at on Saturday afternoon, less than a day after several houses were shot at and vehicles smashed.

“We recognise this type of incident is of concern to our community and we take these reports very seriously,” a police spokesperson said.

“There will be a heightened Police presence in the area while we investigate.”

Officers were called to a house in Preston Rd around 2.24pm after they received reports of a firearm being discharged.

One person suffered unrelated minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

The incident follows two shootings on Friday where cars were smashed up and two houses were shot at.

It is believed gang tensions boiled over, with several vehicles smashed up outside one house at the corner of Capstick​ and Ivon​ Rds, which had apparently been shot at multiple times.

It is understood the home is a base for the Tribesmen gang and a similar shooting happened nearby at the corner of Bairds and Otara Rds.

A witness said they heard several pops “like a firecracker" and the smashing of cars about 5pm.

Stuff A damaged car at the corner of Capstick and Ivon Rds on Friday, after a home was apparently shot at.

On Saturday, armed police could be seen standing guard at two cordoned off houses in the suburb.

One of the houses was near Bland Pl and the other was on Capstick Rd.

A Stuff visual journalist said police with clipboards could be seen walking around near one of these addresses about 11am.

A police spokeswoman said Counties Manukau officers had responded on Friday to reports of three incidents in which firearms were reportedly discharged and a fourth incident where firearms were presented.

She said initial indications were the incidents, which occurred between about 4.50pm and 5pm, may be linked.

“Scene examinations are being conducted and there will be an increased police presence in Ōtara.”

Alf Filipaina, a councillor for the Manukau Ward, said Friday's incident was “pretty up there” and he had been left “definitely concerned”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police with clipboards could be seen walking around near one address about 11am Saturday.

Filipaina said in the wake of events he had been left reflecting “where do we go from here?”.

“We can get the community together to meet and try and address the situation, but we’ve done that in the past.”

After hundreds turned out for a community hui on gun violence in May last year, Filipaina felt there had been no traction on what had been discussed since.

“It’s shocking, very concerning the violence over the past year in the south Auckland area.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed police were back on Capstick Rd, Ōtara, on Saturday morning.

He said after speaking with community leaders he “seriously believed” the Government needed to be brought onboard to provide funding for social workers.

“The Government is in a position to address the situation. Social workers is where to go.”

Filipaina said social workers who know the area need to be on the ground engaging with youth who are showing tendencies to drift towards gangs.

“I’m sounding like a broken record. We just want to get to the point where there is assistance there,” he said.

“But we at least need to have the korero, the talanoa about implementing something.”

Local MP Jenny Salesa has been contacted for comment.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 201121/6920 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.