Another house shot at in south Auckland, the fifth incident in two days

Police say they attended three shooting incidents on Saturday, two in south Auckland and one out west.

Another south Auckland house has been shot at, just hours after two similar incidents in West Auckland and Ōtara.

Police said they received a report of a firearm being fired at a property on Bairds Rd in Ōtara, south Auckland, around 10.05pm on Saturday.

Nobody was injured and those believed to be responsible left the scene in a vehicle shortly afterwards.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The most recent incident was after 10pm on Saturday, on Bairds Rd, Ōtara.

It was the third shooting incident of its kind on Saturday, and the fifth since Friday.

A few hours earlier, at 5.20pm, police received a similar report at Archibald St in Kelston, West Auckland.

It is believed a man discharged a firearm and police said their enquiries into the circumstances are still under way.

Earlier in the day, at 2.24pm, police attended a shooting incident at Preston Rd in Ōtara.

Police couldn’t confirm whether the three Saturday incidents had any relation to the earlier shootings in south Auckland, but they were following this closely with their investigation.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police say they are not ruling out if the shootings are connected, and were following this closely in their investigations.

At about 5pm on Friday, several houses were shot at and cars smashed as gang tensions boiled over at the corner of Capstick and Ivons Rd.

It is understood one of the homes is a vase for the Tribesman gang.

Armed police were visible outside the Preston Rd property and police said they would increase their presence in the area while they investigate.

“We recognise this type of incident is of concern to our community, and we take these reports very seriously,” a police spokesman said on Saturday.

One person suffered unrelated minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

Anyone with information on these events can contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201122/9508 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.