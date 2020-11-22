Fourth Auckland house shot at in two days

The shooting incident is the fourth of its kind since Friday, where a firearm was discharged at a house in Auckland.

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in West Auckland.

The incident, at Archibald Rd in Kelston, was reported to police at 5.20pm on Saturday.

Police said nobody was injured after a firearm was discharged, and enquiries into the circumstances are still under way.

The shooting is the fourth of its kind in Auckland since Friday.

Police couldn’t confirm whether it had any relation to the earlier shootings in south Auckland.

The earlier incidents in Ōtara – two on Friday night where cars were smashed up and two houses shot at the corner of Capstick and Ivons Rd, and another on Saturday at Preston Rd – are believed to be gang-related.

Armed police were visible outside the Preston Rd property and police said they would increase their presence in the area while they investigate.

“We recognise this type of incident is of concern to our community, and we take these reports very seriously,” a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Officers were called to a house abut 2.24pm after they received reports of a firearm being discharged.

One person suffered unrelated minor injuries and did not need medical attention.