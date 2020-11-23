Child sex accused describes 'unbearable' pressure to find girls for former partner

Warning – content may be disturbing

A woman accused of child sexual abuse with her former partner said she once left him due to "unbearable” pressure to get underage girls for him.

Laken Maree Rose, 31, added one guilty plea on Monday morning, as her trial at the High Court in Hamilton continued.

Rose and former partner Andrew Alan Williams were charged with a raft of child sex abuse crimes after their arrests in May 2019.

The charges relate to seven alleged victims, aged three to 14 years old, one still unidentified.

Rose and Williams lived in Cambridge, and allegedly offended in Waikato, Palmerston North, Dannevirke and Bay of Plenty between 2014 and 2019.

Williams, 53, pleaded guilty to 56 charges at the start of the trial on November 16.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The trial is under way at the High Court in Hamilton.

Rose had pleaded guilty to nine charges before adding the tenth plea on Monday morning, to a charge of making a video showing exploitation of an underage girl.

She faces trial on another 50 and, in a police interview previously played in court, said she only participated out of fear for her life.

Williams told Rose he'd kill himself if she left him, going as far as explaining how he would do so, she told the court on Monday.

But she did leave for a period in 2014, and moved from Auckland to Ōtaki.

“The pressure to get underage girls for him, teenagers, it was unbearable," she said. “I didn't know how to do it and I didn't want to.”

Williams found her and started showing up after about three weeks – his behaviour had such an effect that Rose saw a psychiatrist.

A concerned friend rang her parents, and Rose moved back to Dannevirke with them.

A trip to Levin, to see a psychiatrist, revealed Williams was tracking Rose's phone.

If she stopped at a service station or shop on the way, Williams would message asking why.

She and her mother then got him trespassed from the family home, but Rose would still see him in a motel when he visited Dannevirke.

She was “incredibly frightened" of him, and he had shown in the past what happened if she refused his demands, she said.

The pair had met at the Horse of the Year equestrian event when she was 19 and he 42, and were living together within a matter of weeks, Rose said.

She was uncomfortable about aspects of their sex life early on and, while the pair were living in Auckland, he showed her an image of a naked teenage girl on his phone for the first time.

She “completely freaked out" and said it wasn't right, she said.

Rose's defence lawyer, Philip Morgan QC, asked why she stayed as concerns emerged.

“I don't know. I did love him at that point. I didn't want to hurt him and I felt guilty if I had done something to upset him.”

Later in the relationship, Williams threatened to kill himself if she left – and Rose described other controlling behaviour.

“He would control down to what food I would eat and what I was supposed to like.”

He dictated her work hours – in some cases making the work untenable - and controlled their money.

He had also strangled her, and made threats such as poisoning her family or killing her animals, she said.

However, there were times when Williams was very caring, “especially after an episode of violence or when things had been bad”.

And he could be very charming to others, she said.

At the start of the trial, the Crown said a search warrant executed on the couple's Cambridge home uncovered “years of sexual exploitation of young people and children by both defendants”.

Rose has pleaded guilty to nine charges of inducing one of the complainants to perform sexual acts and one of making a video showing exploitation.

The trial continues before Justice Matthew Muir.