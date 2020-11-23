Henderson homicide case: Police name man who died as Derek McFarland

Forensics arrive at the scene on Waitaki St, Henderson, where a man died on Thursday, November 19, of serious injuries following a "disturbance".

A 62-year-old man whose death prompted a homicide investigation in West Auckland has been named.

Derek Lance McFarland died after a “disturbance” at a house in Waitaki St, Henderson, on the night of November 19.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, from Waitematā police, said officers found McFarland seriously injured, and he later died at the scene.

David White/Stuff Armed police guard a home on Waitaki Street, Henderson, following the Derek McFarland’s death.

Police launched a homicide investigation and charged a 39-year-old man with murder.

The man, who has interim name suppression, will next appear at Auckland High Court on December 2.

A police spokeswoman said their sympathies were with McFarland’s family at this time.

A couple across the road from the address McFarland died at said they were shocked to find out a homicide investigation was underway.

“We were watching Booze Patrol in the lounge around 8pm [on Thursday] when I could see flashing lights. At first, I thought it was the show and then I realised it was outside.”

David White/Stuff A police tent was put up in the garden of the Waitaki St property.

The neighbour said there was a “huge” police presence on the street at the time of the incident, along with an ambulance.

“We’ve never had any problems here, and we’ve been here 16 years.”