Ōtara shooting: Auckland man slept on the floor with his kids after shots fired at neighbours house

Neighbours are concerned after a spate of drive by shootings in South Auckland.

A man says he slept on the floor with his children after a house he lived near was shot at in the most recent drive-by shootings as gang tensions boiled over onto the streets of a south Auckland community.

Gary Cooper said they were home on Saturday evening when they heard two loud bangs, shortly after 10pm.

“My son thought it was fireworks from Guy Fawkes but I know that sound. It was definitely gunshots," he said.

Gary Cooper has lived in Ōtara for seven months, after moving from Christchurch.

Police said they received reports of a weapon being discharged at a property on Bairds Rd in Ōtara. No one was injured and those responsible left the scene in a vehicle afterwards.

Cooper said he immediately called police and took cover on the floor with his children.

Police are still guarding the Bairds Rd property after the drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

“I just thought about the safety of my kids. I even made me a bed on the floor that night, I slept on the floor with the kids.”

Other neighbours said they also thought it was fireworks.

A woman who was at home with her partner and child, said they heard two bangs and police swarming the area shortly after.

“I'm very concerned, I’ve a little child and it's just too close to home,” she said.

A house was shot at in the third incident of its kind in Auckland on Saturday. Bairds Rd, Otara.

Almost everyone Stuff spoke to didn’t want to be identified for fear of their own safety.

“It's never like this, our street is safe, our children play on the streets. This is the first time something like this has happened, and we're all concerned."

Six shootings in 29 hours

Police inspector Wendy Spiller said the Bairds Rd incident was the sixth shooting in 29 hours in Ōtara since Friday afternoon.

On Friday at 5pm, police attended to four shootings – all at different locations around Ōtara. At the corner of Capstick and Ivons Rd, several vehicles had been smashed up as gang tensions boiled over.

A damaged car at the corner of Capstick and Ivon Rds, after a home was apparently shot at.

The next day, police attended to two more shootings at Bairds Rd and at Preston Rd, at 2.24pm.

“We can confirm that it is definitely gang-related. These were not random, they were quite specific,” Spiller said.

Ōtara hasn't had any increase in gun or gang crime in months, she said.

“This shooting is not in the character of Ōtara. We've had positive results form the area in the past six to seven months so these shootings are very concerning."

She said police have increased their presence in the community and investigators were working around the clock.

“We want t put that reassurance back into the community, we want them to feel safe."

Spiller assured south Aucklanders there wouldn't be armed police on patrol, “that ceased as of 7.30am this morning”.

The fact that there hadn't been any shootings since Saturday night was a good sign and one she hopes will continue.

“Gangs live in communities and some are making good decisions, others aren’t. But we want to encourage people to step forward and supply us with information. We want to work with the community, families and their leaders to remove firearms from the streets."

Safety of tamariki

Schools in Otara say they’ve had calls from families concerned about safety, and some have chosen to keep their children at home.

An armed officer at the corner of Otara and Bairds Rds in south Auckland on Friday night.

The shootings happened just minutes away from Ferguson Intermediate and Rongomai School.

Ferguson Intermediate School, a two-minute drive from the Bairds Rd house, has had an average attendance of 87 per cent since the lockdown but principal Ronnie Govendar said the shootings are keeping even more students at home.

“We understand how concerning this is for our community,” Govendar said.

Gang tensions have never reached their school gates, Govendar said. There was an unspoken respect in the community, especially with gangs, that schools will remain a safe place for all children.

“This area around the school is very quiet, nice neighbours. No one interferes with us. The only concern for us is that families will stop sending their children to school.”

Rongomai School principal Paeriki Johnson said schools are the safest place for children right now and parents should be encouraged to keep sending them.

“The message to our tamariki is that we will continue on with our school programme. We don’t want to entertain any talk or generate any fear into our tamariki and our families. It is another school day.”

They had walking school buses and were contactable if parents had any safety concerns.

“We know there's a lot happening in our community but for our tamariki’s sake, we just have to keep focused and do what we can do within our own means of control.”