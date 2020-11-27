Man fatally stabbed at Christchurch flats after making noise complaint

Police are investigating a homicide in the Christchurch suburb of Edgeware after a man died in hospital.

A man who died after being stabbed at a block of flats in Christchurch can now be named.

Mark Cowling, 44, was found with serious injuries at a property in Edgeware, at the intersection of Gresford and Champion streets, at 2.47am on September 6.

Court paperwork said Cowling was stabbed.

A 31-year-old bartender has been charged with Cowling’s murder. He appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday in front of Justice Cameron Mander.

Stuff earlier revealed Cowling made several noise complaints regarding his neighbour playing music too loudly earlier in the evening.

At one stage noise control staff visited the neighbour’s property and served him with an excessive noise direction, requiring the noise be reduced to an acceptable level.

The defendant’s name continues to be suppressed by the court, but an interim order suppressing Cowling’s name lapsed on Friday.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the murder. He is expected to stand trial in May next year.

His next court appearance has been set down for February 12.