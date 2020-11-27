Youth Court appearance after Wellington High School lockdown

Police were at Wellington High School on Thursday after an online threat was posted on social media.

A teenager charged after Wellington High School was sent into lockdown on Thursday has appeared for a second time in the Youth Court.

He was charged with unlawfully possessing a .22 rifle and five rounds of ammunition.

He appeared for the first time in the Wellington Youth Court on Thursday afternoon, and was remanded in custody until Friday morning.

Principle Youth Court Judge John Walker presided at both hearings.

The youth was further remanded in custody, probably until December 4.

The law limits what can be reported from Youth Court proceedings.

On Thursday, police issued a statement saying an online threat was posted on social media. The school lockdown lasted about an hour from about 8.30am.