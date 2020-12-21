How DNA techniques in police investigations can create 'genetic informants'

Rewriting the forensic rulebook could improve oversight on how police use DNA – but also open the door to techniques which raise questions around our human rights, say experts.

A report by the Law Commission found our current system is lacking independent oversight, even from the Independent Police Conduct Authority. It called for 193 changes, including establishing an oversight committee with mandatory Māori representation, creating a single DNA databank, and regulating the use of DNA where the existing law is silent of fragmented.

Associate Professor Debra Wilson at the Canterbury University law school said the science is moving quickly, and that a law created in 1995 cannot effectively regulate a technology that evolves so dramatically.

But she noted the proposed changes also allow for genetic ‘dragnets’ and genealogy searching, which raise questions around human rights and privacy.

"New Zealand’s DNA laws are out of date, and lack coherency following a series of amendments. The Law Commission has recommended replacing the current law with a new law that is coherent, up-to-date, and culturally appropriate,” she said.

“The Commission recommends permitting the use of techniques seen overseas like ‘dragnets’ (asking every person fitting a description, for example ‘male in Christchurch’, to provide a DNA sample); familial testing (searching the databank for a similar-but-not-identical sample, which might indicate that the similar sample is related to the offender); and genealogy searching (using DNA people have sent to companies like ancestry.com).

“While these techniques have been used successfully overseas, they raise complicated issues of consent and privacy rights.”

Matthew Cattin/STUFF/Stuff People submitting DNA samples to ancestry websites are effectively giving up control over its use, some experts say.

What is the law now?

New Zealand Police’s national manager for forensic services Tanja van Peer​ said forensic science plays an important role in criminal investigations by providing valuable evidence for solving crimes.

“DNA analysis is one of many forensic tools used by Police for investigative and identification purposes.”

The Criminal Investigations (Bodily Samples) Act 1995 gives police power to take a DNA sample for someone suspected or convicted of one of 130 or so imprisonable offences.

Dr Nessa Lynch​, an associate professor at Victoria University of Wellington’s Faculty of Law, believes most people aren’t aware of the extent of police power.

“I think there would be a general expectation that the judge authorises it or [it’s used] where you’re a suspect for a serious offence.

“But really the list at the moment, in relation to what the police can take your DNA [for] is very, very wide – any imprisonable offence. [It’s used for] really quite minor offences and I’m not sure the public quite comprehends that.”

Offences include robbery, intentional damage, willful ill-treatment of animals, threatening acts, and peeping or peering into a house.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff DNA samples collected by police are kept on file if the offender is charged.

As per the law, the samples of those convicted, retrieved via consent or compulsion, are stored to assist police in identifying offenders. These samples are stored at the National DNA Profile Databank, which was created by the Police and ESR in 1995. New Zealand was the second country in the world to create such a databank.

There are more than 200,000 samples and 40,000 DNA profiles stored – a significant amount of information to be in the custody of the state without independent oversight, Lynch said.

Suspect samples are stored on a temporary database for evidential purposes until conviction. If the individual isn’t charged, their sample is destroyed.

Since its inception 25 years ago, the legislation has been amended twice, in 2003 and 2009. The latter amendment gave Police power to take samples from people they arrest or intend to charge without pre-approval from a judge. Lynch described this as a significant power some might not be aware of.

“There’s a general expectation in relation to serious crimes when you’ve been convicted of an offence, but that idea of having the power to take DNA when you haven’t been convicted of anything – it’s just the police, there’s no judge involved there’s no independent oversight – is quite a power.

“It’s important that people realise what power the state has, because this is something that, unless you're very involved in it, you’re unlikely to know.”

’No longer fit for purpose’

The Law Commission review, launched in 2016 at the request of then-Justice Minister Amy Adams, was released at the end of November. The first of its 193 recommendations was to repeal and replace the 1995 act.

Commissioner Donna Buckingham​ explained there were significant gaps in the current law, such as insufficient independent oversight and a failure to accommodate human rights values, tikana Māori and the Treaty of Waitangi.

“The existing legislation is no longer fit for purpose, constitutionally sound or accessible to users,” she said.

The lack of clear, robust purpose to guide DNA collection, the confusing and complex structure, and the incomprehension of scientific advances are among the six fundamental problems identified in the report. The report also identified the strong need to future-proof any replacement legislation.

Lynch, who has conducted studies into DNA collection by police, saw the need for new legislation.

“It’s like an old car that we've kind of changed the tyres on and done some do-ups, but it really needs to go back to the beginning,” she said.

Supplied Ancestry websites could potentially be used by police to aid criminal investigations.

Solving crimes through ancestry websites

Commercial genealogy services have famously been used in the United States for solving cold cases and tracking down criminals using DNA.

New Zealand Police are yet to use such techniques, and say they don’t have immediate plans to do so – though they have previously inquired about them. In its review, the Law Commission said it saw genetic genealogy searching by police as “inevitable”, and proposed regulating its future use.

The Commission recommended the requirement of judicial approval before samples be disclosed to a genetic ancestry database. So, instead of the police having access to the commercial databank, they would provide the organisation with a sample or DNA profile to match against their records.

But there are still issues to address. The terms of services of many of genealogical websites note the possibility that samples may be searched for law enforcement purposes, but the Law Commission doesn't see that a user’s informed consent.

Dr Andelka Phillips​, a senior lecturer at the University of Waikato’s Faculty of Law, has researched the regulation of personal genomics services for over 10 years. She raised concerns with the long consumer privacy policies attached to websites.

“Sometimes there’s good stuff in there, but most people are not reading those documents, and in order to understand the ways that their data could be used and other risks or their rights, often they’ll need to read three or four quite lengthy documents. Many [have] broad intellectual property clauses.”

Phillips said users who volunteer their personal data are, to a large extent, giving up control over it and agreeing to it being used for secondary research purposes – for example ancestry, insurance and health research.

“Companies are not generally making a profit from the sale of the DNA tests, they’re making a profit from the partnerships and potential company mergers,” she said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Privacy Commissioner John Edwards described the use of genetic genealogy searching in police investigations as an “intrusive process”.

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards​ says we should approach police use of such databases with great caution.

“The information has been provided for a very specific purpose by one person and it’s being used by police for a very different purpose, in fact, often not even targeting that individual, it’s trying to find anyone related,” Edwards explained. “It’s a very intrusive process of dubious reliability.”

From an investigative point of view, there’s no guarantee that a sample belongs to the name attached, or that a positive match is true, not weak. “[It’s] sort of a fishing expedition,” Edwards said.

Edwards said there needs to be a better study of the efficacy and risk of investigative options before exposing New Zealanders to them.

“I’m quite concerned about the lack of transparency as to how that information will be used, and to whom it will be disclosed. With a very intrusive power like that, you’d want the circumstances in which it can be used to be specified.”

Not your DNA to give?

Searching for a DNA match for a suspect might not necessarily result in a perfect match for a suspect, but it could find a close match in a relative.

Familial DNA testing – looking for a close match – is already used by New Zealand Police with the existing National DNA Databank. Van Peer said this searching technique has been carried out on 69 cases since 2004.

123RF Police use familial DNA searching to try to locate criminals.

Allowing its use on commercial databases raises the issue of your relatives’ right to privacy.

“Genetic ancestry databases affect not only users but their relatives also. We do not believe it is well understood that a user of a genetic database may effectively become a genetic informant,” Buckingham said.

“There are real problems when you put this out there, and it’s something that families really should be discussing before one of them puts their data in the systems because you are really actually sharing your family’s data,” Phillips added.

In its call for a legislative overhaul, the Law Commission recommended regulation and creating appropriate safeguards on forensic ethical questions.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi acknowledged the questions raised by the Law Commission’s report. It will be tabled in Parliament.

“Developments in technology and scientific advancement over that time have increased considerably the potential ways DNA can be used, which couldn’t have been contemplated when legislation was first passed in 1995,” Faafoi said in a statement.

“The Government will now consider the report’s 193 recommendations and I look forward to studying them in more detail.”