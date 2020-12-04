Social harm cost of crime at small central Wellington park reaches almost $15m over seven years

A small park in Wellington’s central city cost New Zealanders close to $15m in social harm over seven years.

A report, released in September, found incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour at Te Aro Park, situated between Manners and Dixon streets, were happening every hour of every day at the park.

When the report, compiled by police and Wellington City Council, was released on WCC’s website, it had eight pages redacted.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington City Council is working with partners to implement a range of recommendations identified in a report about safety and harm at Te Aro Park.

The missing pages, released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, included a breakdown of the social cost of Te Aro Park from 2013 to September 2019.

Between 2013 and September 19, 2019, police estimate the social cost of crime at the park cost $14.97m, for a total of 4427 offences.

The most common offence during that time was disorder, with 679 incidents, costing $2.02m.

From January last year to mid-September, the social cost of crime was $1.88m, about $7200 on average per day, with the most common offence (83 incidents) being theft from businesses.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Anti-social behaviour at the small central city park is happening every hour of every day, a report found.

The social cost of crime estimates expenses to the public and private sector which include, for example, loss of profits, costs to law enforcement, health authorities, the justice system and rehabilitation, as a result of the crime.

The report compared data from Te Aro Park and two other parks, Glover Park on Ghuznee St and Waitangi Park on the waterfront.

Te Aro Park accounted for more than a third of all complaints in the city related to parks, despite being comparatively much smaller, 2400sqm, in comparison to Waitangi Park, which is 22,000 sqm.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF In the report, homelessness service DCM said liquor stores near to Te Aro Park attract repeated use of the park for those who wish to drink in public.

“Perhaps one of the most striking statistics is that Te Aro Park precinct represents 65.5 per cent of the whole Te Aro suburb of police attendances requested by ambulance [staff], and 23 per cent of the mental health related calls for service,” the report said.

Owner of Eva Beva bar, adjacent to the park, Greig Wilson, said the social harm cost was “astronomical”.

“What if that $15m could have been invested into the park, we could’ve had a beautiful park, but instead we have this tip, this awful centrepiece in Wellington … I hope that report doesn’t end up in someone’s bottom draw.”

Ross Giblin Maori Wardens Joe McLeod and Suzanne Tamaki with aunty Mere Bird in Te Aro Park. The wardens are planning to increase their patrols in the central city.

Wilson believed implementing the recommendations in the reports would come at a “fraction of the cost”.

“All the councillors need to do is actually decide something and follow through with it.”

When the report was released, Wellington City Council said it didn’t have permission to release the data compiled by police.

“The original document was a draft internal working document and never intended for public release. The intention of the document was to take an evidence-based approach to working with our partners to inform decisions,” a spokesman said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Operation Mahi Ngatahi, which is running until the end of January, has added additional police staff to patrol high-risk areas in the central city.

Some recommendations from the report have been implemented to improve safety in the park, including additional patrols by police and Māori wardens, CCTV cameras, as well as better lighting.

City councillor Tamatha Paul said punitive measures to curb crime don’t work.

“For long-term safety, we need to support [homeless service] DCM, Zeal and other social services to care for our most vulnerable people in the area. We need to support local groups to activate the park through different activities which invite people in and allow people to reclaim the park as a safe social space.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff City councillor Tamatha Paul, who also holds the city safety portfolio, said social services need support to care for vulnerable people in the central city area.

Recognising the park’s cultural significance was also recommended for its revitalisation.

The park occupies part of a site of cultural significance to Mana Whenua and Wellington, Te Aro Pā.