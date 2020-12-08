Name suppression lapses for those charged in relation to Dale Watene's murder

The woman and man charged in relation to an Otautau man’s death can now be named.

They are Sandy Maree Graham and George Ivor Hyde.

Graham has been charged with the murder of Dale Watene and has pled not guilty to the charge.

Hyde has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to Watene’s murder. He has pled not guilty to the charge.

Supplied Otautau man Dale Watene was killed and his body hidden in the Longwood Forrest in Southland.

Hyde appealed the lifting of his name suppression in the Court of Appeal on November 23.

Justice Stephen Kós reserved his decision until December 1 where he dismissed the appeal.

However, Hyde was given leave to apply for interim name suppression in support of a second appeal by 11.00am on Tuesday.

The Court of Appeal confirmed it had not received a further application for name suppression from Hyde.

While Graham's name suppression had lapsed, she could not be identified because of Hyde’s appeal.

A trial date has been set for August 9, 2021.

Watene, the father of a 5-year-old boy, was last seen alive in Otautau, 40 kilometres northwest of Invercargill, on April 16, a day after his 40th birthday.

Police found his body buried in a shallow grave in a remote part of the Longwood Forest about a month later. He had been shot.