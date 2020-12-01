Teen who killed his caregiver granted parole in time for Christmas

Jordan Nelson, then 13, was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the High Court at New Plymouth for the 2012 murder of Rosemaree Kurth. He is to be released on parole later this month.

One of New Zealand's youngest murderers has been granted parole, having served less than of half his sentence.

Jordan Nelson shot his caregiver Rosemaree Kurth as she sat doing a jigsaw puzzle at her kitchen table in April 2012. For the crime he was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

Kurth, 50, was the partner of Nelson’s grandfather Kerry Lock. The teen shot her in their rural Okoki home in north Taranaki home after an argument about not being able to visit his mother.

Lock was not at home when Kurth was murdered and returned to the house to find her body on the floor of a spare bedroom.

Following the shooting Nelson stole money and a car and drove 40km to Waitara, where he was later arrested.

He was 13 years old at the time. Now 21, he will be released on December 9.

His release follows a Parole Board hearing last month, from which it was decided Nelson could safely integrate back into society.

It will come with strict conditions, including electronic monitoring and a ban from owning or using any kind of firearm, explosive or ammunition.

He will also be subject to multiple other conditions until April 15, 2030, his sentence end date, including being forbidden from entering the Taranaki or Northland region without written approval by a probation officer.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Police attend the scene of the shooting in the remote rural area of Okoki in North Taranaki in 2012.

Last month's hearing was Nelson's third appearance before the board. He did not seek release at his first appearance in April 2018 and was denied parole at his second in March this year.

In March, the board said Nelson was “somewhat overconfident” in his belief he would be able to deal with life on the outside.

At the time the board was concerned there were problems with the address he planned to stay at, and he was also in a relationship with a mother-of-two 15 years his senior, and he planned to help parent those children.

The board said he should concentrate on release to work, learn to cope in a variety of circumstances and consider supported accommodation.

The decision released after last month's hearing said Nelson had since ended the relationship and was not looking for another at the moment.

In the decision, panel convenor Mary More said Nelson had been participating in the release-to-work programme and had saved enough money to purchase a car.

More said the victims had made submissions to the board and those were discussed with Nelson in detail.

A psychological assessment was undertaken and the board was told that Nelson had "increased in maturity over the last couple of months”.

More said Nelson told the board he “has remorse” and wanted to write “apology letters” to the victims and see them in person for a restorative justice meeting.

The victims are yet to indicate if they are interested in participating.

“Mr Nelson said he imagines the victims are raw and numb, and still suffering, and he accepts what they have to say,” More said in the decision.

“He said that he can do the best that he can to get himself on his feet, and when the time comes he would like the opportunity to apologise to the victims.”