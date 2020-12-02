Man jailed for axe attack on police car

A police officer feared he would be killed when a Southland man rammed his police car and chased him with a tomahawk.

Ruairi Kern Taylor recited passages from the Quran during his rampage on September 4 last year, despite not being Muslim.

The 25-year-old appeared for sentencing before Justice Rachel Dunningham in the High Court at Dunedin on Wednesday.

His charges included an attempt to cause grievous bodily harm, intentional damage and two counts of assault with a weapon.

The court heard Taylor, who had just quit his job, bought a tomahawk from a Gore shop, strapped a knife to his leg and drove north on State Highway 1 towards Dunedin.

Constable Steven Treloar stopped him near Allanton, just south of the city, for what should have been a routine traffic stop.

Taylor played religious music in his car as he slammed into the back of Treloar’s police car, causing the officer’s head to snap back.

Taylor then began smashing the police car’s window with the tomahawk.

Treloar called for back up and escaped out the passenger side, but was chased by the tomahawk-wielding Taylor.

Taylor yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he chased Treloar until a passing motorist intervened.

Taylor returned to the police car and inflicted about $30,000 worth of damage, then put on Treloar's hat and jacket while reciting passages from the Quran. He was then taken into custody.

Treloar told the court he never wanted anyone else to experience what he had.

He believed Taylor wanted to kill him.

Treloar said he often thought of the incident, and how it might have ended differently.

Taylor's lawyer, Sarah Saunderson-Warner, said his motivation for the offending was “self-harm”.

Taylor, who had been on remand for more than a year, acknowledged his offending, pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and had no history of previous offending, she said.

Justice Dunningham noted Taylor was not Muslim, and his offending was harmful to the Muslim community.

He had not shown any remorse over the incident, she said.

Taylor was sentenced to jail for three years and three months, and ordered to pay $2000 to police on his release from prison.