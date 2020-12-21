Cold Case murder mystery: What happened to Marion Granville?

Career crim Michael Sneller talks to Stuff about the unsolved disappearance of his partner

In 1980, Marion Granville walked out of her Naenae home in Lower Hutt and never came back. Her disappearance has been linked to some of the biggest names in New Zealand crime, but 40 years later, it remains unsolved.

Now, Michael Sneller, a 76-year-old career criminal and Granville’s partner at the time of her disappearance, is speaking publicly for the first time about the case that has occupied his thoughts for four decades. He is appealing to anyone who knows what happened to the 29-year-old mother of three to come forward.

“I am hoping that if anything comes to light out of this, we could at least find out where she is buried,” he said in his first interview about the case.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Michael Sneller outside the Naenae home where he was living with Marion Granville when she went missing. He hopes that someone will come forward to help police find out what happened to Granville.

At 7.30am on August 30, 1980, Granville walked out of her Wilkie Crescent house in her pink slippers. She got into her 1971 Ford Falcon GT with a distinctive silver grey black stripe down the side and drove to the nearby Seddon Street Dairy to buy cigarettes and a copy of The Dominion newspaper.

She left her children – four-year old twins Joanna and Kristina​, her children with Sneller, and eight-year-old son Jason, a child from a previous relationship – at home.

But opposite the dairy, Granville talked to a large man, who then “man-handled” her into a white Holden, a witness who lived near the dairy told police at the time. There was a second man standing near the car. A third man was inside.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Michael Sneller outside the Seddon Street shops in Naenae where Marion Granville was last seen.

Granville was never seen again and her body was never found. Mysteriously, her car was later returned to her Wilkie Crescent home. It has never been established who drove it there.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Michael Sneller with his partner Marion Granville before she went missing in 1980.

In many ways, Granville’s case was a cold case from day one.

She was facing drug charges when she disappeared and police thought she might have staged her disappearance.

Ten days after she vanished, Detective Inspector Colin Wilson told the Evening Post there was a “good chance” Granville was still alive. He also noted the key to finding her would be identifying the three men in the Holden.

Police also suspected Sneller was somehow involved. Over the years there have been a number of false leads following the discovery of bodies in the hills, but no resolution to the mystery.

Sneller wasn’t around for long after Granville disappeared. He was convicted, along with his mate Wayne Carstairs​, in 1983 for murdering Lower Hutt businessman Robert Cancian​ with a baseball bat. The murder gave Sneller a national profile, although he always argued he intended only to rough up Cancian.

Over the next 35 years, Sneller would be in and out of prison and would get to know and become friends with some of New Zealand’s most well known criminals. Jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor remains a close friend. He also knew Dean Wickcliffe, the only man to escape maximum security jail Paremoremo twice, and double murderer Graeme Burton, one of New Zealand's most violent and feared criminals.

scanned/Stuff Marion Granville's 1971 Ford Falcon GT. The silver grey car with a distinctive black stripe was mysteriously returned to her Wilkie Cresent home after she was seen being driven off in another car.

While serving a life sentence, Sneller could not get it out of his mind that bank robber and hitman Lesley Maurice Green, who in the underworld was known as “Old Man”, was responsible for his partner’s disappearance. Police would later come to the same conclusion.

In 1985, Sneller had a Beretta handgun and ammunition smuggled into Paremoremo with the intention of killing Green. He didn’t go through with it, but gives the impression he now regrets that.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Seddon St shops from which Granville disappeared in 1980.

Sneller pursued a different path to justice in 1992, when he went to the High Court to force the Attorney-General to refer Granville’s case to the coroner.

During the hearing, Detective Inspector Norm Cook told Coroner Phillip Comber that Green was associated with both Granville and Sneller, and that Green intensely disliked Granville.

Don Roy Detective Inspector Norm Cook in September 1989.

Police also noted that Australian police investigating Green's involvement in murders linked to the Mr Asia syndicate had “named” Green as her killer.

The syndicate rose to prominence in the late 1970s and ‘80s, dominating the drug trade in Australasia, with links to Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom. The syndicate, run by New Zealanders Marty Johnstone and Terry Clarke, left a trail of missing and murdered drug couriers, some of them young women.

Questioned by Sneller's lawyer at the coroner’s hearing, the police said Green was a suspect in Granville’s disappearance but he had not been interviewed. Newspaper reports note that at that point, the coroner refused to allow any more questions about Green.

The coroner subsequently ruled Granville died from misadventure, and said she was probably killed soon after leaving her home.

In the mid-90s, police also followed up a persistent rumour that Dennis​ Williams, who was an alleged associated of the Mr Asia drug syndicate was involved. Police executed a search warrant and dug up his concrete barbecue pad in Akatarawa but nothing was found.

In 2009, Cook, the detective inspector, told Stuff it was likely that Granville was involved in a bank robbery with Green.

Cook said police offered her a deal to testify against Green, speculating this could have been related to her disappearance. Granville had been facing the possibility of losing her children due to the drug charges.

A memorial to missing Naenae woman Marion Granville

Green died last year in Auckland. Although he was publicly named as the killer a number of times, he never commented on or denied his involvement.

Today, police confirm that Green was never formally interviewed. This appears to be due to an Australian investigation into murders linked to the Mr Asia syndicate.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Serial bank robber Les Green, once seen as New Zealand's most wanted criminal, lived out his last years in Auckland. He died in 2019.

Lower Hutt-based Detective Inspector Dean Simpson has had the file since 2009 and is “pretty sure” that Granville had helped Green, who at the time was robbing banks.

“Information received would tend to suggest Marion might have been involved as a get away driver in a bank robbery with Les Green,” he said.

Stuff Police have made new appeals for information over the 1980 disappearance of Marion Granville.

Simpson, who confirms that Sneller is not a suspect, remains optimistic the case can still be solved and Granville’s body returned to the family.

Identifying the three men in the white Holden remains the key to unravelling the mystery, he said.

Simpson hopes Sneller’s newfound willingness to co-operate will encourage others involved in the criminal underworld at the time to come forward.

Sneller served time with Green and asked him if he had been responsible for Granville’s disappearance. “Obviously he denied it.”

Taylor also spent time in prison with Green and also asked him if he had killed Granville.

“He denied it. I said ‘Mike was your mate and a good mate of mine, so tell the truth’,” he recalled, adding that Green said “no”. Taylor did not believe him.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Michael Sneller has spoken to police about the 1980 disappearance of his then partner Marion Granville.

Now, 40 years on, Sneller remembers Granville as a good woman who was dedicated to her children and had a strong circle of female friends. For a moment, he lets his tough guy persona drop and his eyes tear up as he acknowledges his lifestyle put Granville in danger. He now “regrets” his actions at the time.

“I feel sorry for the situation I probably put her in because it really deprived my daughters of seeing their mother,” he said.

Although it has been four decades since Granville disappeared, Simpson hopes that Sneller’s appeal will provide fresh leads.

“This is still an active investigation and any information will be followed up. Hopefully we can at least identify where she was buried for the family.”

Daughters

Marion Granville and Michael Sneller’s daughters both live overseas, where they have created new lives for themselves.

Commenting for both of them, Jo said life had been very tough growing up in Naenae due to the publicity about their parents. She appreciates the on-going efforts to resolve the mystery but did not want to comment beyond a written statement provided to Stuff.

“Mum’s disappearance has had a huge impact on us. Growing up motherless and wondering what happened to her has haunted us, her disappearance made more poignant when having kids of our own. Our children will never meet their grandmother and when asked, we are unable to tell our children what she was like as we have no recollection of her,” she wrote.

“We have moved on with our lives as one has to do in order to get through a horrific tragedy, however, it would be good to have some closure after 40 years.”

Granville’s son, Jason, is believed to still be in New Zealand but could not be contacted for comment.