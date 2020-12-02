'Abhorrent' child sex abuse material found in Christchurch man's possession

Derek James Pye was sentenced to home detention after hundreds of child exploitation images and videos were found in his possession. (File photo)

Hundreds of indecent images and videos found in the possession of a 39-year-old Christchurch man have been described by a police detective as “some of the worst material he has ever viewed”.

This was the submission of a police prosecutor at the sentencing of Derek James Pye in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

Pye was convicted of three charges relating to the possession of objectionable material after hundreds of child exploitation images and videos were found on his computer and a cloud storage account in his name.

Charging documents show he came into possession of the material between February 15 and September 10 last year.

READ MORE:

* NZ police help FBI bring down man in possession of child sexual abuse images

* Cosmic healer 'destroys' loving family

* Three years jail for man found with large collection of child sex abuse images



Police were notified through an international information-sharing process and Pye was arrested in August.

When interviewed, he told officers the images and videos were shared to him in large quantities, and he would “screen” the material and only keep what interested him and then delete the rest.

The police submitted while the charges did not relate to thousands of videos and photos, they included “particularly abhorrent material”.

Police said aggravating features of the offending included the very young age of some children involved, the discernible pain and distress of those in the images and videos, and the premeditation of Pye’s actions.

Defence counsel James Rapley QC said while Pye acknowledged he had accessed and stored the indecent material, his risk to the community was low.

Rapley said Pye had recognised he needed help and voluntarily underwent psychological treatment after he was released on bail.

Judge Quentin Hix sentenced Pye to nine months’ home detention and ordered that he be subject to release conditions for nine more months at the end of his sentence.

His name will be added to the child sex offender register.