Corrections fights Stuff media interview with killer Phillip John Smith

Having won his case for reconsideration of a Stuff interview request, Phillip John Smith argued against Corrections’ appeal. (File photo)

The interests of the victims of convicted murderer and child sex offender Phillip John Smith should count against him having a “celebrity prisoner” interview with a Stuff journalist, his jailer says.

The Department of Corrections has appealed against a High Court judge’s decision ordering it to reconsider the decision to limit Smith to an interview conducted by written correspondence.

Smith appeared by a video link from prison to the Court of Appeal in Wellington on Thursday to argue his own case for the interview request to be reconsidered.

Smith’s life imprisonment was imposed in 1996. He has been considered for parole several times since 2009, but so far parole has been declined.

The man he murdered in Johnsonville has not been named, to protect his son who Smith was sexually abusing.

Smith’s case to be released was harmed when he absconded while on leave from prison in 2014, and reached Brazil before being recaptured and returned to New Zealand.

The Department of Corrections refused the request of Stuff journalist Harrison Christian to interview Smith in November 2017.

Smith’s application to review that decision resulted in Corrections agreeing to reconsider it.

The topics wanted to be covered was expanded, and for him to be filmed and photographed.

Again the request was declined. Victims of Smith’s crimes were strongly opposed to an interview and the Corrections decision-maker thought it could raise Smith’s profile in the prison and increase the risk to Smith’s personal safety.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF During his decades in jail Phillip John Smith has taken several civil claims against Corrections, including one in 2020 arguing his own case for rehabilitation and treatment to improve his chances for release on parole.

But Smith could still communicate with the journalist in writing, Corrections said.

Smith challenged the decision in the High Court.

The High Court judge rejected the reasoning that an article based on a written exchange with Smith would have less impact on the victims, and that publication of an article based on an expanded form of interview with Smith would put at risk his personal safety.

The judge accepted that Smith’s victims might be distressed by seeing him in the media again, but that wasn’t enough by itself to completely displace Smith’s right to freedom of expression. However, it would have been reasonable to impose a condition that Smith not talk about his victims or his offending.

SUPPLIED Phillip John Smith escaped while on temporary leave from prison in 2014, and was recaputred in Brazil. (File photo)

Smith does not know the victims’ precise views. They were in a statement that went to the Court of Appeal and Smith “acquiesced” in not seeing the unredacted version.

Corrections lawyer Austin Powell said the victims’ statements clearly had elements of outrage rather than distress. It could not be called unreasonable or disproportionate to give weight to their views.

The interests of the victims were not just affected by a discussion of the offending, but the fact of an interview taking place at all, hearing not just about Smith but from him, Powell said.

Requests to interview prisoners were becoming more common and sometimes they could be dismissed as prurient curiosity or morbid fascination. What was being sought with Smith could be called a “celebrity prisoner interview”, he said.

Supplied/NZ Police Smith travelled on a passport in his birth name Phillip Traynor, when he escaped.

Powell acknowledged the role of journalists taking up the cases of prisoners who said they were wrongly convicted, citing Arthur Allan Thomas who was eventually pardoned on convictions for two murders, and David Dougherty who was acquitted at a retrial on charges of child abduction and rape.

In response, Smith said freedom of expression had a very high value in a free and democratic society. It was a balancing exercise to uphold the right and recognise the interests of the victims.

The Corrections decision did not explain why one mode of interview limiting Smith to an interview by written correspondence and using already published photographs and film of Smith, was okay but not an in-person interview with fresh photos and video, he said.

The limitation on his freedom of expression needed to be justified, Smith said.

“The right to freedom of expression needs to be upheld, it is for everybody, including prisoners like myself.”

Concerns for victims could be addressed by imposing conditions, he said.

The three Court of Appeal judges reserved their decision.