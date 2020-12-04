Man murdered Christchurch woman during psychotic episode

Kaine Van Hemert appears in the High Court in Christchurch to be sentenced for the murder of Bella Te Pania.

A man who murdered a Christchurch woman while he was in the midst of a psychotic episode should have been admitted to a mental health facility immediately, a judge says.

Kaine Van Hemert killed Bella Te Pania in the early morning hours of December 31, 2019, during a serious downward mental health spiral.

Justice Jan-Marie Doogue sentenced Van Hemert at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday to 10 years’ jail. He will serve a minimum of six years and eight months.

It is unusual for a convicted murderer to be given a sentence less than life imprisonment – but this is not a usual case.

Justice Doogue said because of the extent of the psychiatric illness Van Hemert was suffering at the time of the murder, it would be manifestly unjust to sentence him to life imprisonment.

“I have no doubt that you would not have killed Ms Te Pania had it not been for your mental illness and the seemingly inadequate supervision you were under between the assessment process and the dreadful event,” she told him.

Supplied Bella Te Pania was found critically injured on Christchurch's Orchard Rd on December 31, 2019. She died a short time later.

The judge said Van Hemert was not so mentally unwell that he could plead insanity though, and he chose to murder Te Pania. “You did so knowing it was wrong.”

Te Pania, a 34-year-old mum, was found critically injured in the passenger seat of Van Hemert’s car on Orchard Rd in Christchurch about 6.50am last New Year’s Eve. Her injuries were brutal and extensive.

She had been stabbed 12 times in the face, seven times in the chest and had deep cuts to her throat, leg and abdomen.

Te Pania also had defensive wounds on her hands and left forearm, and several injuries to her head, thought to have been caused by a large blood-covered rock found in Van Hemert’s car.

Two knives, an awl tool and a sledge hammer were also found in the vehicle.

The front windscreen was smashed and Te Pania’s shoe print was later found on the windscreen.

A summary of facts from the case detailed how Van Hemert’s poor mental health – and a decision to leave him unsupervised despite his psychosis – led to Te Pania’s death.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Janice Bullman worked on the streets for more than 20 years and shared a friendship with Bella Te Pania who was murdered on December 31, 2019. (Video first published in January 2020)

When Van Hemert learned over the 2019 Christmas period that his ex-partner had entered a new relationship, it set him off on a downward mental health spiral.

He started acting bizarrely, texting and calling his family and asking for a time machine. He called 111 and asked how he could become a police officer and was “rambling about drugs and narks”. He requested a time machine, so he could go back in time and shoot his father.

His ex-partner notified mental health services, and they visited Van Hemert’s home on December 30. They found had been in the shower for hours, swearing and banging his head against the wall.

Justice Doogue said both a nurse and doctor assessed Van Hemert as being a risk to himself.

A nurse called police to request assistance to have Van Hemert taken to Hillmorton Hospital. She told an officer: “He isn’t aggressive, although I wouldn’t like to get close to him. He is psychotic.”

Van Hemert’s family agreed he would be given medication to see if he “settled down”, and he would voluntarily report to Hillmorton Hospital the next day.

The doctor gave Van Hemert medication, and he was left to sleep.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Police at an Air New Zealand facility on Orchard Rd, Christchurch where Bella Te Pania was found critically injured on December 31, 2020.

Later that night, Van Hemert woke up, still seriously mentally unwell. He armed himself, fixed stolen number plates on his car and drove into the city.

Van Hemert picked up Te Pania in Manchester St, where she was working as a sex worker. They drove to Burnside and had a discussion about payment and the services she offered.

Van Hemert claimed Te Pania attempted to strike him with a weapon, and he “freaked out”, pulled out a large knife with a 20-centimetre blade and stabbed her repeatedly. He said they both “saw red”.

His vehicle was tracked on CCTV footage driving erratically through the wider Christchurch area.

He drove north out of the city Christchurch on State Highway 1 and then back towards the airport and into a secure Air New Zealand engineering site on Orchard Rd.

Staff at the site called the police.

Van Hemert later admitted to police he had stabbed Te Pania multiple times.

“I sliced and diced her,” he said.

Te Pania’s friend, Kim Boyce, said in her victim impact statement it did not matter that Van Hemert was experiencing psychosis when he committed the murder.

She did not agree a “combination of unfortunate events” should lessen his sentence. “That implies her murder was just part of a series of unfortunate events.”

Te Pania had faced many adversities in her life, and “even in her death she faces adversity to have her value acknowledged in sentencing”.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Bella Te Pania's car remained parked on Manchester St for a short while after she died.

Thelma Te Pania said the brutal way in which her sister was killed was “a nightmare that replays every day”.

“She put up a fight, a fight to stay alive. But most of all, she fought for her daughter.”

Van Hemert would serve his sentence and then be released, while her family had to “serve a life sentence without their loved one”.

“My family will never forgive, or forget this day.”

Te Pania’s brother performed a haka in court that was described by Justice Doogue as “an expression of grief and agony and anger at his family’s loss”.

Te Pania had previously worked on a project to help end violence against sex workers. During sentencing, Justice Doogue said she wanted to publicly commend the fact Te Pania won a Volunteering Canterbury award for her contribution to the community.

‘Callous and senseless murder’

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves, who led the investigation into Te Pania's death, said it was a “callous and senseless murder”.

“Bella was just 34 years old when her life was cut short,” she said.

“It is my hope that this result may bring them some closure, but I know it does not bring Bella back or bring an end to the grief of losing her.”

She also thanked the investigation team who “worked tirelessly” over the last year.

“There is sometimes a perception in the community that sex workers won’t be missed, that they don’t deserve the same protections or that police will not put the same effort into solving crimes committed against them.

“That perception couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Te Pania was “very much loved”. She was a daughter, a sister, a partner, a friend and a mother to a little girl, Reeves said.

Her friends described her as loyal, loving and always putting the needs of others first.

“She, like all of us, deserved the opportunity to live a full, happy life.”

Reeves said sex work was legitimate work done by people with the same rights as the rest of society.

“Sex workers, like all New Zealanders, should be able to go to work and be safe from violence and harm.”

The Canterbury District Health Board said it could not comment on Van Hemert’s treatment because Te Pania’s death had been referred to the coroner.