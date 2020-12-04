Man who murdered Christchurch woman during psychotic episode jailed for 10 years

Kaine Van Hemert at the High Court in Christchurch, where he was sentenced for the murder of Bella Te Pania.

A man who murdered a Christchurch woman in the midst of a psychotic break should have been admitted to a mental health facility immediately, a judge says.

Kaine Van Hemert was in the throes of a major psychotic episode when he killed Bella Te Pania in the early morning hours of December 31, 2019.

Justice Jan-Marie Doogue sentenced Van Hemert at the High Court in Christchurch on Friday to 10 years’ jail. He will serve a minimum of six years and 8 months.

It is unusual for a convicted murderer to be given a sentence less than life imprisonment – but this is not a usual case.

Justice Doogue said because of the extent of the psychiatric illness Van Hemert was suffering at the time of the murder, it would be manifestly unjust to sentence him to life imprisonment.

“I have no doubt that you would not have killed Ms Te Pania had it not been for your mental illness and the seemingly inadequate supervision you were under between the assessment process and the dreadful event.”

The judge said Van Hemert was not so mentally unwell that he could plead insanity, and he still chose to murder Te Pania. “You did so knowing it was wrong.”

Te Pania, a 34-year-old mum, was found critically injured in the passenger seat of Van Hemert’s car on Orchard Rd in Christchurch at about 6.50am. Her injuries were brutal and extensive.

She had been stabbed 12 times in her face, seven times in the chest and had deep cuts to her throat.

Supplied Bella Te Pania was found critically injured on Christchurch's Orchard Rd on December 31, 2019. She died a short time later.

She also had a serous slash in her left thigh, deep enough to penetrate the muscle, and a deep stab wound to her abdomen, along with defensive wounds on her hands left forearm.

Te Pania also had a number of injuries to her head, thought to have been caused by a large blood-covered rock found in Van Hemert’s car.

Two knives, an awl tool and a sledge hammer were also found in the vehicle.

The front windscreen was smashed and Te Pania’s shoe print was later found on the windscreen.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Janice Bullman worked on the streets for more than 20 years and shared a friendship with Bella Te Pania who was murdered on December 31, 2019. (Video first published in January 2020)

A summary of facts from the case detailed how Van Hemert’s poor mental health – and a decision to leave him unsupervised despite his psychosis – led to Te Pania’s death.

When Van Hemert learned over the 2019 Christmas period that his ex-partner had entered a new relationship, it set him off on a downward mental health spiral.

His ex-partner notified mental health services, and on December 30, they visited Van Hemert’s home.

A doctor found there were reasonable grounds to believe he was mentally disordered and acutely psychotic, and had to be assessed by mental health services.

A decision was made in consultation with Van Hemert’s family that he would be given medication and voluntarily report to Hillmorton Hospital the following day.

The doctor gave Van Hemert medication and he was left to sleep.

Later that night Van Hemert woke up, still seriously mentally unwell. He armed himself with weapons, fixed stolen number plates on his car and drove into the city.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Police at an Air New Zealand facility on Orchard Rd, Christchurch where Bella Te Pania was found critically injured on December 31, 2020.

Van Hemert picked up Te Pania in Manchester St, where she was working as a sex worker. They drove to a location in Burnside and had a discussion about payment and the services she offered.

Van Hemert claimed Te Pania attempted to strike him with a weapon and he “freaked out”, pulled out a large knife with a 20cm blade and stabbed her repeatedly. He said they both “saw red”.

His vehicle was tracked on CCTV footage driving erratically through the wider Christchurch area.

He drove north out of the city Christchurch on State Highway 1 and then back towards the airport and into a secure Air New Zealand engineering site on Orchard Rd.

Staff at the site called the police.

Van Hemert later admitted to police he had stabbed Te Pania multiple times.

“I sliced and diced her,” he said.

Te Pania’s friend Kim Boyce said in her victim impact statement it did not matter to her that Van Hemert was experiencing psychosis when he committed the murder.

She did not agree a “combination of unfortunate events” should lessen his sentence. “That implies her murder was just part of a series of unfortunate events.”

Te Pania had faced many adversities in her life, and “even in her death she faces adversity to have her value acknowledged in sentencing”.

Thelma Te Pania said the brutal way in which her sister was killed “is a nightmare that replays every day”.

“She put up a fight, a fight to stay alive. But most of all, she fought for her daughter.”

Van Hemert would serve his sentence and then be released, while their family had to “serve a life sentence without their loved one”.

“We will not give up. My family will never forgive, or forget this day.”

Te Pania’s brother performed a haka in court that was described by Justice Doogue as “an expression of grief and agony and anger at his family’s loss”.

Te Pania had previously worked on a project to help end violence against sex workers. During sentencing, Justice Doogue said she wanted to publicly commend the fact that Te Pania won a Volunteering Canterbury reward for her contribution to the community.

‘Callous and senseless murder’

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves, who led the investigation into Te Pania's death, said it was a “callous and senseless murder”.

“Bella was just 34 years old when her life was cut short,” she said.

“It is my hope that this result may bring them some closure, but I know it does not bring Bella back or bring an end to the grief of losing her.”

She also thanked the investigation team who “worked tirelessly" over the last year.

“There is sometimes a perception in the community that sex workers won’t be missed, that they don’t deserve the same protections or that police will not put the same effort into solving crimes committed against them.

“That perception couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Te Pania was “very much loved” – a daughter, a sister, a partner, a friend and a mother to a little girl, Reeves said.

Her friends described her as loyal, loving and always putting the needs of others before herself.

“She, like all of us, deserved the opportunity to live a full, happy life.”

Reeves said sex work was legitimate work done by people who have the same rights as the rest of society.

“Sex workers, like all New Zealanders, should be able to go to work and be safe from violence and harm.”