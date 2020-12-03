Man facing bigamy charge put off until February

A man charged with bigamy has been remanded until February for further mental health assessments to be made.

Porirua District Court judge James Johnston remanded the man on one charge of bigamy and obtaining by deception and continued interim name suppression but said it needed to be fully argued at the next appearance.

On Thursday defence lawyer Craig Smith said a mental health report was not yet available and asked for a further report to be ordered.

He said asked for the name suppression to continue and for the report to look at the effect of publication on his client.

Both reports were expected to be available next year.

The man’s attendance at court was excused on Thursday.