Social media post prompts 'horrific' assault on West Coast high school student

She had it pretty bad when she was a teenager, so Stacey Maree wants to help others in the same boat. (Video first published in March 2019)

Five West Coast students have been disciplined after storming into another school and assaulting a girl in the middle of a class.

Greymouth High School principal Andy England said the “horrific event” happened at John Paul II High School on Tuesday and was reportedly prompted by an “offensive” post on social media.

Five junior students from Greymouth High School went to John Paul II and two girls assaulted a student there, he said.

A boy filmed the assault and posted it on social media. Those involved were all aged 14 or 15.

READ MORE:

* School excludes violent student, only to be ordered to take him back

* Olympic gold medallist Arthur Parkin faces charges of indecent assault

* Police investigate Dunedin school assault



Greymouth High School Greymouth High and John Paul II students usually get on well, Greymouth High’s principal says.

England said the two girls who assaulted the John Paul II student were suspended immediately while the other three had been stood down.

A teacher at John Paul II tried to intervene, but the victim suffered facial injuries in the attack.

“It is the subject of a police investigation but I understand it related to an offensive post on social media.”

He understood two girls had been charged and would appear in the Youth Court.

England said he had visited John Paul II High School to apologise to students and staff who witnessed the “freak event”.

He had also spoken to the victim’s mother, who told him her daughter was shaken but physically OK and would return to school next week.

“It was a horrific event and my absolute sympathy lies with her.

“What deeply affected me was that the classroom should be a safe space like a wharenui or a church or a hospital. It is a place you should feel safe.”

Greymouth High had a good relationship with John Paul II and their students got on well, England said.

“I don’t believe it is a fair reflection on our school or on the relationship between the two schools ... they are on the same sports teams and go to the same ball and there has never been a fight.

“We are working hard to make sure it ... stays a one-off,” he said.

John Paul II’s principal has been approached for comment.