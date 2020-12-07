Officers in paddy wagon spot 9-year-old driving drunk dad to bottle store

The incident unfolded in Mosgiel on Saturday, about 7.30pm. (file photo)

An intoxicated dad helped steer a vehicle driven by his 9-year-old son before they were stopped by police in a passing paddy wagon.

The incident happened in Mosgiel about 7.30pm on Saturday, acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

He confirmed the alcohol prevention team was in the town for "Crate Day'' when they came across the young driver taking his 32-year-old father to a nearby bottle store.

One witness posted on social media about the “awkward moment when someone just happens to have their clearly underage kid sober driving for them, and the police paddy wagon comes round the corner past them at the lights”.

A source told Stuff the car was stopped at the intersection of Gordon and Bush roads when a passing police vehicle performed a U-turn to stop the young driver from going any further.

Bond said the investigation was ongoing and no infringements or charges had been brought at this stage.

It is understood the father was seen with his hands on the steering wheel.

It followed an incident in August when a 12-year-old went on a 20-kilometre joyride through Dunedin, damaging several vehicles along the way.

In 2019, an 11-year-old boy was used as a getaway driver in a stolen car for a group of teens, who allegedly tried to rob a dairy and petrol station customer.

Crate Day was launched by The Rock radio station in 2009 as a publicity stunt. It has since been embraced by the liquor industry, with many suppliers creating crates of ready-to-drink premixed alcohol in addition to beer.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Emergency doctor Scott Pearson has seen the effects of crate day first hand.

Meanwhile, Dunedin's busy weekend for police started on Friday afternoon when they were called to help firefighters gain entry to a smoke-logged home on Kaikorai Valley Rd.

No-one was home, but firefighters found an unattended pot of saveloys.

It was a reminder not to leave cooking unattended, Bond said.

Later that day, police were called to a reported road rage incident on Brockville Rd, involving tailgating and ‘’bumper-to-bumper contact”.

A 26-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving, and driving while suspended.

Police were also involved in a pursuit of a Ford Falcon after the driver fled a patrol car on Somerville St on about 10.30pm on Friday.

The pursuit was abandoned, but the car was later found on Royal Cres, with police dogs tracking three youths to a home nearby.

The car was impounded, and the matter referred to Youth Aid, Bond said.

Police also caught an intoxicated disqualified driver when he drove to a pub about 7.30pm on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was seen “stumbling-out” of his vehicle, and later recorded a breath alcohol reading of 696mcg.

A Saturday night checkpoint on the north end of George St stopped 200 motorists, with three people charged with drink-driving, Bond said.

Te three drivers recorded breath alcohol readings of 552mcg, 757mcg and 807mcg respectively.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man had been drinking in the Octagon when he was hit by a ute while trying to cross the road about 12.30am on Sunday.

The man’s leg was initially pinned under the ute, and the driver later fled the scene.

The investigation was ongoing, Bond said.

Police were called to another road rage incident, this time on Cumberland St, at 8.20pm on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man took issue with the driving of another motorist and pulled out, forcing them to stop, Bond said.

He opened the driver’s doors and snatched the phone from the driver’s hand “because he believed he was being recorded ... and then punched him in the head”.

The man was later picked up by police at his home, and charged with dangerous driving and assault.

He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

Later that night, at 9.45pm, a 26-year-old woman was stopped by police on North Rd and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1178mcg.

She would appear in court later this month.