A jury had found Jamie Pink guilty of wielding an axe against a fellow Tribal Huk in August 2018.

An axe attack has sent the leader of the Waikato’s sandwich gang to jail, signalling the end of the group’s provision of school lunches to needy children.

Long-term Tribal Huk leader Allan James Pink - better known as Jamie Pink – was jailed for seven years and four months for the roadside attack on former sergeant at arms Zion Coker.

Supporters of Pink, 49, packed the public gallery in Hamilton District Court on Monday afternoon.

They listened intently as Judge Robert Spear sent Pink to jail, and thumped their chests and raised their arms as he was led out of the courtroom.

The de-patching attack on Coker happened on August 8, 2018, on what was then State Highway 1, running through Ngāruawāhia.

Up to 10 people had punched and kicked Coker to the ground before Pink “repeatedly smashed" the blunt edge of a log-splitting axe into his legs, the court heard.

Coker’s bones were sticking out of his skin on both knees, and he needed operations to insert screws and rods into his legs so he could walk again.

Pink stood trial and, in September, a jury found him guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

It was concerning that Pink felt able to “carry out such a brazen attack” in broad daylight, on the roadside, and in a small community such as Ngāruawāhia, Judge Spear said.

“No doubt believing that no-one would have the will to give evidence against you. That can't be allowed to go unchecked.”

”Clearly it was your intention to maim this man as best you could without causing risk to his life.”

“The degree of violence involved here is extreme.”

However, he acknowledged Pink was “a rather curious mixture of a person” who had also done good in his community.

That included the gang, under his leadership, serving lunches to about 1000 school children a day at the height of operations.

”Sadly, because of your offending and the fact that you will be incarcerated, that programme will come to an end.”

The Tribal Huk became internationally renowned as “the Sandwich Gang”, because they were making and delivering sandwiches to socially deprived children at schools in the region.

Pink has also made headlines for his attempts to rid Ngāruawāhia of methamphetamine, a campaign that led to his Ford Explorer coming under gunfire during a confrontation on a rural road in 2016.

The Huks had also run a Christmas party for children, and given money to schools for drug education, Judge Spear said.

“An orchestrated and frenzied attack”: prosecution

That's correct, Crown Prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton said, but Pink also has a prolific criminal history peppered with acts of violence.

And he swung an axe at his former sergeant at arms when the man was lying, vulnerable on the ground.

"The defendant led what can only be characterised, in my submission, as an orchestrated and frenzied attack. And he did so in broad daylight on the streets of a small, rural community.”

Coker was so outnumbered that his patch could have been removed without violence, she said.

Instead, he was left bleeding on the footpath, with injuries including lacerations to the bone on both knees.

“It's my submission that this act of violence was designed to send a message, not only to this victim but to other members of the community who might consider crossing this defendant," Hamilton said - noting that eyewitnesses had been reluctant to give evidence in court.

Criminal history offset by community good: defence

Pink’s lawyer, Russell Boot, argued for a kind of offsetting of Pink’s criminal history and his work in the community.

"No need to uplift for previous history, balance that against the fact that he's contributed to schools,” he said.

He argued that the assault was “essentially on one of their own” and therefore not gang warfare.

While others were involved, Boot reminded the judge that Pink's charge of participating in an organised criminal group had been dropped.

Coker knew the responsibilities and requirements when he joined the Tribal Huk, Boot said.

And the court couldn't know the assault's lasting effects because the former sergeant at arms refused to help police investigate or to give evidence.

"A curious mixture”: judge

Judge Spear’s reflections on the case convinced him Pink was "a curious mixture”.

He'd had a tough start to life through no fault of his own, and built up a long rap-sheet featuring dishonesty, drug-related, and violent offending.

Yet multiple school principals had written to the court about the good he'd done.

Pink had been president of the Tribal Huk in Ngāruawāhia for about 20 years, Judge Spear said, and Coker - as sergeant at arms - was responsible for discipline.

"There was a falling out. Your explanation was that this was because Mr Coker was involved with dealing methamphetamine in the Ngāruawāhia community. And you had for some years published the fact that you were totally opposed to methamphetamine in your community and that you were driven to ensure that it was not a drug available on the streets of Ngāruawāhia.”

Coker was eventually located for de-patching, his vehicle was parked in and about 10 people set up on him.

He was punched and kicked to the ground, and one assailant wielded a claw hammer.

“At some stage your presence was noted," Judge Spear said. “You took a log splitting axe and, using the blunt end of the head, repeatedly smashed it into Mr Coker's legs, causing serious injuries.”

However, Pink found a family and direction in the Tribal Huk, and turned some of it to good.

The gang's sandwich crusade may have been prompted by his experiences of going to school without lunch, and the Huks ran a Christmas party for disadvantaged children in Ngāruawāhia and gave schools money for drug education.

“This is not what the public expects from a gang, but it does go to show that there's a side to your nature that deserves credit," Judge Spear said.

"I can't ignore that.”

Judge Spear calculated a starting point of 10 years, and added six months for Pink’s previous offending, but gave him a 30 per cent discount for background information in a cultural report and his contribution to the community.

That made the end sentence seven years and four months.