Drink-driver's sixth conviction costs her $22,000

Robyn Kay Tinker, 65, crashed into several parked cars and a trolley bay at Pak ’n Save Blenheim.

A woman who was caught drink-driving for a sixth time suffered a financial loss of about $22,000 from damage she caused in her most recent offence, a court has heard.

Robyn Kay Tinker, 65, drove from her home to Pak ’n Save Blenheim when she lost control in the car park, at about 2.40pm on August 13.

She crashed into three vehicles and the trolley bay, a police summary of facts said.

A breath test back at the Blenheim police station gave a result of 1134 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Judge Stephen Harrop sentenced Tinker in the Blenheim District Court for one charge of drink-driving and one charge of dangerous driving on Monday.

Judge Harrop said Tinker's actions had already cost her a significant amount of money.

Her own vehicle, valued at $11,000, had been written off in the accident, for damage to three vehicles she had to pay $9173. Damage to the trolley bay cost $2298.

Her lawyer, John Holdaway, said this year had been particularly stressful for Tinker, as lockdown meant she could not visit her sick father in South Canterbury.

“She’s doing everything she can not to reoffend. The trigger was anxiety and the stress of lockdown,” Holdaway said.

Her father had since passed away, however this was after the offending, the court heard.

Holdaway said Tinker, who was retired, had work lined up with charities and “other things” to keep her busy, which helped with her anxiety.

Judge Harrop said he had “some confidence” Tinker would comply with an alcohol interlock, as in all of her previous convictions she had complied with her driving disqualification.

“I accept you have been under particular stress this year,” Judge Harrop said.

“And I acknowledge that you were not able to go to South Canterbury where your father was living. You’re very remorseful and disappointed in yourself.”

Tinker had five previous convictions for drink-driving, most recently in 2018.

On that occasion she crashed into a parked car on Muller Rd in Blenheim, giving a blood test result more than six times the legal alcohol limit.

She was sentenced in April 2018 to three months’ community detention, 100 hours’ community work, and nine months’ supervision, with conditions to do alcohol counselling as directed by probation. She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and a day.

Judge Harrop noted that at that last offence, the alcohol interlock was not available to Tinker, as it came into effect in July of that year.

However, Tinker was an “ideal candidate” for an interlock device, Judge Harrop said.

Judge Harrop sentenced Tinker to six months’ community detention and 12 months’ intensive supervision. She was disqualified from driving for one day, to reflect the suspension she had already completed.

Tinker was not to drive until she had an alcohol interlock fitted.