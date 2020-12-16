Bail granted for youth charged over threat to school

Armed police at Wellington High School where a teenager - not from the school - allegedly planned an attack .

A youth who was charged over a lock down at Wellington High School has been granted bail and his whereabouts is to be monitored in real time.

In Wellington Youth Court hearing on Wednesday, the youth’s lawyer Louise Sziranyi asked for bail to an address where he was to be supervised all the time.

Chief Youth Court judge John Walker had previously remanded the youth into a secure youth facility but granted electronic bail after a full report on how bail was to be monitored was before him

Police had previously opposed bail but now supported electronic bail.

READ MORE:

* Police considered closing Wellington High School after being alerted to online threats overnight on Wednesday

* One person appears in youth court after Wellington High School lockdown

* Wellington High School locked down after 'credible threat' of attack



The youth faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition between November 1 and November 26. He has not yet admitted or denied the charges.

Youth court procedures do not use terms like guilty or not guilty.

The judge said the address was run by a community agency which would be supervising the youth.

Judge Walker is to monitor the case each week by phone conference.

Under Youth Court rules, the youth and his whānau can not be identified.