Several suspicious fires lit on Christchurch's Port Hills

The Mt Pleasant crags in the Port Hills. (File photo).

Police and fire investigators are making inquiries into a series of fires believed to have been started deliberately on Christchurch’s Port Hills.

A number of crews were sent to extinguish four “small vegetation fires” scattered across the Port Hills between midnight and about 1am on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Brent Dunn said.

The fires ranged between about 40 and 1200 square metres in size – a rugby field is usually about 8400sqm.

The city has been experiencing warm and dry conditions over the last week, with some strong nor’westers.

During that time, only 2.4 millimetres of rain has fallen and the average high has been about 24 degrees Celsius, according to MetService.

Two fires were off Summit Rd near Mt Pleasant, one was at Sugarloaf and the other was near Governors Bay Rd.

Dunn said the fires were all “suspicious in nature” and were put out shortly after arrival.

Stuff understands some vehicles were spotted in the Summit Rd area around the time the fires broke out.

A crew from Sumner remained at the scene near Summit Rd about 7.30am on Wednesday dampening down hotspots.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Two fires were off Summit Rd, near Mt Pleasant. (File photo)

A fire investigator has been advised of the fires and inquires are ongoing, Dunn said.

He urged anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity or sees or smells smoke should ring 111 immediately.

Lyttleton chief fire officer Mark Buckley said the strong winds and warm conditions had initially made fighting the fires difficult for the attending crews.

“The fires weren’t significantly large, but they were large enough to cause significant concern.

“We were bloody lucky that the wind died down. If it was still whipping up it could’ve been a lot worse.”

He commended members of the public who saw the fires in their early phases and called emergency services.

A police spokeswoman said police were initially notified of the fires about 12.25am on Wednesday, and that officers are assisting Fenz and making inquiries.

Anyone with more information, which can assist fire or police in their inquires, are urged to contact police on 105.