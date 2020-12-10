Hopeful Fulbright scholar has old cannabis conviction wiped

Years after receiving a cannabis conviction Jesse Kearse​ has moved on and hopes to go even further if his brush with the law doesn't hold him back.

Kearse, now 30 and a PhD student, was awarded a Fulbright-EQC scholarship to study in California.

But so far the geoscientist does not have permission to enter the United States, with its strict approach to drug crimes.

However, he may be a step closer with a judge at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday allowing an appeal against the outcome of the 2012 case, and granting him a discharge without conviction.

In January 2012, aged 21, Kearse was convicted of having 12 grams of cannabis and fined $200. He co-operated with police and accepted responsibility immediately, Justice Rebecca Ellis​ said in the High Court.

She proceeded on the assumption the sentencing judge had not considered the possibility of a discharge without conviction, so she was prepared to consider the case afresh.

The consequences of a conviction were out of all proportion to the gravity of the offence, and she discharged him without conviction.

It might not help because she suspected the US authorities also looked at charges, not just convictions, but it was reasonable to assume his prospects would improve, the judge said.

GNS SCIENCE/YouTube Drone video of the Kekerengu Fault rupture which Jesse Kearse has previously studied.

Kearse’s lawyer, Charlotte Shade​, said Kearse would have had a strong chance of getting a discharge without conviction when he was originally dealt with in 2012.

With a newly clean conviction history Kearse would apply again for a waiver to enter the US, she said.

Kearse was awarded the Fulbright-EQC scholarship to study satellite data with world-leading experts at the NASA jet propulsion laboratory in California.

The data could help to better understand vertical land motion affects on sea level rise around New Zealand.

Supplied ​​​​​​In California Kearse would learn how to make sense of satellite data to track millimetres of land movement.

Originally from Haumoana, Hawke’s Bay, Kearse has studied geology at Victoria University of Wellington, and is now working on his PhD.

In court on Wednesday, the judge was told Kearse would likely want to travel extensively in future to study and work.

Speaking after the court hearing, Kearse said when he left high school in 2008 he had hoped to get a trade apprenticeship. When that didn’t happen he had various jobs and spent some time unemployed.

Around the time he was caught with cannabis in 2012 he was in and out of work.

Later he decided he should go to university to improve his job prospects. His decision to study geology was “somewhat random”, based on word-of-mouth recommendations that it could lead to a job in industry.

Carolyn Kaster/AP US authorities have strict rules about allowing entry to drug offenders. (File photo)

But once he started studying he quickly became less interested in the industrial applications for his skills, and more interested in the science.

He never made a secret of his cannabis conviction and, knowing it was not uncommon for young people in New Zealand to have such a conviction, it did not seem like a barrier to his academic career.

But it had already cost him a chance to speak at a conference in San Francisco in 2019, when he was declined a visa to enter the US.

Kearse hoped having the conviction overturned was a step towards showing that the circumstances of his life and career were different now.

In any event, with the coronavirus pandemic still a consideration the Fulbright-EQC trip was on hold in the meantime.

He has bought a house with a group of friends and Shade was one of the co-owners, as well as being his lawyer for the case.