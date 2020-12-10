Threat directed at graduation ceremonies included warning of a shooting

Ross and Sarah Morrison travelled from Guam to attend their son Cory’s graduation in Dunedin.

Graduation ceremonies will likely go ahead in Dunedin on Saturday after others were postponed by a threat that raised the possibility of a shooting.

The threat prompted police to recommend the cancellation of two University of Otago graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, and the postponement of Friday's Otago Polytechnic ceremonies.

University of Otago vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said the university was hopeful Saturday's two planned ceremonies would still go ahead. A final decision would be made on Friday afternoon.

The university’s Māori pre-graduation ceremony was also expected to go ahead on Friday at 2pm.

Students at the University of Otago campus, hours after a graduation ceremony was cancelled over an online threat.

“We are continuing to work closely with police on this matter, and are hopeful that we may still be able to continue with our planned graduation ceremonies,” Hayne said.

A replacement ceremony for Wednesday’s two postponed ceremonies would be held, but not until 2021.

The threat was received on Tuesday, the same day the royal commission of inquiry released its findings into the terror attack of March 15, 2019. The postponements have so far affected 1168 students.

The mosque terrorist had lived in Dunedin for 18 months prior to the attack.

Students took part in an impromptu graduation ceremony on Castle St, Dunedin.

The University of Otago referred the online comment to police.

On Thursday, Otago Polytechnic postponed Friday's graduation ceremony after receiving advice from police.

The polytechnic was scheduled to hold two ceremonies at the Dunedin Town Hall, preceded by a parade through central Dunedin beginning on Friday morning.

“The safety of students and staff is Otago Polytechnic’s number one priority,” chief executive Megan Gibbons said.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham told media on Wednesday that police were taking the threat “very seriously”.

Southern district commander Superintendent Paul Basham and University of Otago vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne at a press conference on Wednesday.

He declined to talk about the specifics of the threat while it was under investigation, but said specialist teams began looking into it on Tuesday afternoon, and he was confident police would make swift progress.

Basham confirmed the threat was specific to the graduation ceremonies and there was nothing to suggest it went any wider.

There was a noticeable increase in the police presence around the city on Wednesday, particularly along George St, which the graduation procession normally walked down.

Basham appealed directly to the person behind the threat, urging them to “do the right thing” and turn themselves in.

It is not the first time the university has been the target of online threats.

Armed police surround Dunedin's Al Huda Mosque after the Christchurch terror attack

On October 5, 2015, a threat was posted by a person known only as “NZ Robot” on the anonymous online message board 4chan.

The threat, which included a picture of a gun, said: “If you're in Dunedin, I wouldn't recommend coming to Otago University on Wednesday.”

A major investigation, dubbed “Operation Varsity”, was launched but no attack took place and no-one was arrested over the threats.

Police tracked the threat around the world to a Colombian telecommunications firm based in the city of Medellin.

Anyone with information about the current threat is urged to call the investigation team on 105 and quote file number 201208/6592, or can speak anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.