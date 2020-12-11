Serial groper a 'role model' and mentor in prison, but declined parole

Jason Trembath in Napier court for sentencing on charges of indecently assaulting 11 women, and one charge of making an intimate visual recording and distributing the material.

A serial groper jailed for assaulting women on the streets of Hawke's Bay and Rotorua has been described as a mentor and role model in prison but has been declined parole.

Jason Trembath was jailed for five years and four months after he admitted indecently assaulting 11 women, and one charge of making an intimate visual recording and distributing the material by posting on a Facebook page. A jury found him not guilty of rape.

Trembath, now 32, was the man responsible for a string of assaults on women in Napier, Havelock North, Taradale and Rotorua in late 2017.

He appeared before the board at Hawke’s Bay Prison earlier this month.

Since his first appearance before the board in June Trembath has undergone a psychological assessment, which noted several factors he was dealing with at the time of the offending. These included methamphetamine addiction, gambling and “deviance”.

Trembath's principal corrections officer told the board Trembath was not a stereotypical inmate and was seen as “something of a role model to those around him”. He had also taken up a role as mentor after completing a drug treatment programme.

John Cowpland/Stuff Trembath comes back before the parole board in April next year.

The board noted Trembath was more than halfway through a series of one-on-one psychological counselling sessions, and was able to identify the risk factors that led to his offending.

The board wanted him to complete his counselling and to develop a safety and relapse prevention plan, which could be assessed by a psychologist.

Trembath is in minimum security and residing in self-care unit.

He would come back before the board in April next year.

At the time of his offending, Trembath was general manager of Bidfoods food distributors, a senior cricket player who had played at a representative level and was engaged to marry.

He would often spot the women from his vehicle, then would park it and run - from either in front or behind them - grabbing their bottoms or crotches and squeezing, then sprinting away.

Sometimes he would assault two women in separate areas within hours of each other. On one occasion his victim was pushing a pram with children. On another, his victim was with her young son.

His sentence ends on December 31, 2023.