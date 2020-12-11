University of Otago stops Saturday's graduation after police advice

Ross and Sarah Morrison travelled from Guam to attend their son Cory’s graduation in Dunedin.

The University of Otago has halted further graduation ceremonies and parades, after a shooting threat was received earlier this week.

The threat prompted police to recommend stopping two University of Otago graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, and the postponement of Friday's Otago Polytechnic ceremonies.

The threat was received on Tuesday, the same day the royal commission of inquiry released its findings into the terror attack of March 15, 2019.

On Friday morning, the tertiary institution confirmed Saturday's events would not go ahead, following advice from police.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said the postponement would be incredibly disappointing for everyone who has made plans and for some this is their third attempt to graduate.

hamish mcneilly/Stuff Graduands at the University of Otago campus, hours after a graduation ceremony was cancelled over an online threat.

“My heart goes out to you all. This has been a difficult decision and I hope that you will find ways to celebrate.

“The depth of feeling has been only too real over the previous few days. No one deserved this, particularly the young people from the university and polytech who were expecting to celebrate their graduations at the Town Hall this week.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham and University of Otago Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne at a press conference on Wednesday.

Other on-campus graduation events are able to continue, including like Māori pre-graduation.

The university is making contingency plans for replacement ceremonies.

For now, next week’s graduations ceremonies on Wednesday and Saturday will go ahead as planned.