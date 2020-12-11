Hastings dairy owner, 67, fends off robber armed with a gun with baseball bat

After refusing to give an armed robber money, a Hastings shop owner escorted him out with a baseball bat.

Paksha Mukesh Patel​ was sitting behind the counter on Thursday morning when a man twice her size entered Kiwi Street Foodmarket and pointed a gun at her.

“He came in after 11am and opened a school bag and put it on the counter, and he said ‘give me money.’ So I said ‘what for?’”

Patel began searching for her cellphone under the counter but couldn't find it.

“He then came around the counter. He opened the bag and grabbed something, so I got the stick and walked towards him, then he ran away.”

Patel said she was a “little bit scared” during the ordeal, but wanted to protect what was hers. She called her son and husband who were outside the store when the man entered.

Emergency services were phoned shortly after and Patel said she was uncertain of whether it was a real firearm or not.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff You don't mess with Paksha Patel, after she fended off with robber with a baseball bat.

Paksha and her husband Mukesh and son Rohan have run the store in Camberley for the past 17 years.

“Something like this has never happened to us before,” Patel said.

But the robbery did little to phase Patel who was back at work on Friday morning.

“Your mum’s a tough lady bro,” one local commented as he walked into the store. Others also praised Patel’s bravery while doing their morning shop.

A police spokesperson said they were making enquiries into the incident and that there were no injuries and no arrests made.